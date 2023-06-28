Ryleigh rinses out her tie-dyed shirt as others watch and wait their turn. What was once a pool of clear water had now turned dark. Rinsing the items is the third step to tie dying a cloth item. First, you must pick a design fold and wrap rubber bands around it to hold it. Then you dip the item in as many colors as you want before rinsing it out. The last step is to remove the rubber bands and hang the item on a line with clothes pins. The Shenandoah Public Library held this event as part of its Summer Kids Programs on June 28.