Patty helps her daughters Zoey and Violet decide which design to fold their shirts into. The different folding styles will result in different patterns once the shirt is dyed. This was part of the Shenandoah Public Library Tie Dye event on June 28.
Kaitlyn looks on while Briley and Ryleigh dip their white colored items into the bucket of colored water to turn them into a masterpiece during the children's Wednesday afternoon Tie Dye Program at the Shenandoah Public Library, June 28.
Angella helps her two sons, Dominick and Gabriel, fold and tie their shirts with rubberbands before they submerge them into colored water that will dye them fantastic colors. This event was part of the Shenandoah Public Library's Summer Kids programs.
Braydon and Bentley finish folding their white cloth items in preparation for dipping them into multi-colored water to form a design. This fun event was held outside the Shenandoah Public Library on June 28.
Jenny and Conde work at placing rubber bands around the white fabric. They are getting ready to tie-dye, wondering what design the folds will create once they are done. Design sheets with different folding ideas were placed on each table outside the Shenandoah Public Library, along with rubberbands for everyone to use.
Ponya and Serenity and Jordan, LoLynn and Star examine their white cloth items to ensure they have the fold they want to create a striking pattern once dipped into the colored water. The Tie Dye event was held at the Shenandoah Public Library on June 28.
Madison dips one corner of her shirt into the blue water before moving on to a new color. Joy with the Shenandoah Public Library is on standby to help and has multiple buckets set out with different colored water on the east side of the building.
Children gather on the east side of the Shenandoah Public Library on June 28 for the Wednesday afternoon Summer Program of Tie Dying.
Ponya and Serenity spent Wednesday afternoon at the Shenandoah Public Library having fun tie-dying white cloth items and then unfolding them to see what design they created. The event was held on June 28.
Ryleigh rinses out her tie-dyed shirt as others watch and wait their turn. What was once a pool of clear water had now turned dark. Rinsing the items is the third step to tie dying a cloth item. First, you must pick a design fold and wrap rubber bands around it to hold it. Then you dip the item in as many colors as you want before rinsing it out. The last step is to remove the rubber bands and hang the item on a line with clothes pins. The Shenandoah Public Library held this event as part of its Summer Kids Programs on June 28.
Sophie is one of the first to finish folding and dipping her shirt into the colored water before she rinses it out and hangs it on the line to dry. Instead of using one of the folding design sheets the Shenandoah Public Library provided, she created her own folding pattern.
Taryn studies her folding design before moving on to the buckets of water that she will dip it into while next to her, Devon helps Newton with their tie dye creation outside the Shenandoah Public Library on June 28.
Zoey holds up her finished shirt before hanging it on the line to dry while Angela rinses out a tie-dyed shirt that will be placed on the drying line along with Zoey's. The Shenandoah Public Library holds many fun activities throughout the summer for children and adults.
