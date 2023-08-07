featured top story PHOTOS: Sidney Rodeo Days and Parade Aug 7, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 13 Lyllian and Ella Haler from Sidney enjoy one of the bouncy houses at Rodeo Days in Sidney on August 5. Liz Skillern/Southwest Iowa Herald Blue Eye Creative Woodcraft owner Chris Boyd helps Jessica Crecelius with her selection at this tent during Rodeo Days on the square in Sidney on Aug. 5. Liz Skillern/Southwest Iowa Herald Luca Tackett, Sidney, lets loose as he works to hit the bullseye of the dunk tank at the 2023 Rodeo Days. Christian Blessen of Sidney savors his favorite flavor of snow cone from Katie's Tropical Snow during Rodeo Days. Grand Marshals Lyle and Jann Tackett lead the 2023 Sidney Rodeo Parade. With horse Bella, 2023 Rodeo Queen Melissa Pauley welcomes parade goers to the Sidney Rodeo Parade. Shelby Lewellen and her children Truman, Coolidge, Everly and Lincoln from Farragut find a comfortable spot to take in the Sidney Rodeo Parade. The Two-County Dusters Drill Team is a recurrent entry for the Sidney Rodeo Parade and performed at each evenings performance at the Sidney, Iowa Championship Rodeo. Connie Driskell and Wade Graham from Rockport, Missouri and Paige and Navey Jones from Hamburg enjoy their time at the Sidney Rodeo Parade. Piper VanSickle, the rodeo's mutton bustin' clown, throws candy to the kids during the Sidney Rodeo Parade Aug. 5. Rodeo Days royalty, Queen Vaeda Tackett and Princess Journee Gilbert ride proudly in the Sidney Rodeo Parade. Fremont County supervisor Chris Clark and Drew Goodrich represent Westside Bar as they ride in the Rodeo Parade around the Sidney square on Saturday. Related to this story Most Popular Vicki Hume takes over as K-12 principal at Essex Schools Vicki Hume is looking forward to taking over the helm as the K-12 principal at Essex Schools this fall. Melissa Pauley crowned 2023 Miss Sidney, Iowa Rodeo Queen It has been a busy week for Melissa Pauley of Woodbine. Essex Opera House ribbon cutting set for Sept. 1 A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Essex Opera House has been set for 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at 701 Iowa Ave., in Essex. Shenandoah Community School District welcomes new SRO David Erickson The Shenandoah Community School District is thrilled to introduce David Erickson as the new Student Resource Officer (SRO). Pickleball picks up speed in Page County Considered one of the fastest growing sports in America three years running, pickleball is also picking up speed in Shenandoah and Clarinda. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video China earthquake : 23 injured, buildings collapse in 5.4 quake US Economy Remains Resilient Despite Interest Rate Hikes US Economy Remains Resilient Despite Interest Rate Hikes TN Dems Expelled From State House Win Back Their Seats TN Dems Expelled From State House Win Back Their Seats AI in China: Computer-generated 'people' used for promotions AI in China: Computer-generated 'people' used for promotions