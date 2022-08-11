featured top story PHOTOS: Sidney Rodeo Parade Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers Aug 11, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 1 of 6 Sidney Rodeo Parade Grand Marshals Mel and Peg Guelling wave to the crowd during the parade, held Saturday, Aug. 6. Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers Fremont County Fair Queen Maci Slater shows off her smile while waving at onlookers during the Sidney Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 6. Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers "The Pride" - Sidney High School's Marching Band marches into downtown Sidney during the Sidney Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 6. Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers Sidney High School Band Member Grace MacDonald plays the flute during the Sidney Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 6. Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers The Sidney Rodeo Parade took place Saturday, Aug. 6, in downtown Sidney with several people and horses taking part. Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers A few youngsters take a break from candy collection to pet a snake at the Sidney Rodeo Parade Saturday, Aug. 6. Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Liz Skillern/Page County Newspapers Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Take a look at a few pictures from the Sidney Rodeo Parade, held Saturday, Aug. 6. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Upcoming 'House Hunters' episode spotlights Clarinda native Buying a new home is a major life event. So, making such an important decision in front of a national television audience only elevates the stakes. PHOTO GALLERY: 99th Sidney, Iowa Championship Rodeo The 99th Sidney, Iowa Championship Rodeo performances are nightly at 8 p.m. Aug. 3-6. Photos were taken during the Wednesday, Aug. 3 performance. ITC Midwest donates all-terrain wheelchair to rural Coin resident Tina Carter of rural Coin has gained a new sense of independence thanks to the generosity of a company located on the opposite side of the state. Fremont County Golf Course reports successful year Sherry Gilbert, Fremont County Conservation board president, and Executive Director Doug Weber are very pleased with funds received from the T… UTV rollover near Hinton results in death of 8-year-old boy The boy lost control of the UTV on a grassy area, causing the vehicle to roll over on its top and partially eject him. Supervisors issue green light to Invenergy wind application Following nearly three years of research and discussion on the potential development of wind energy in Page County, the Board of Supervisors v… Reigning Miss Sidney, Iowa Rodeo Queen Newly-crowned 2022 Sidney Rodeo Queen Anna Horn learned compassion, empathy and self-acceptance at an early age. Sidney Rodeo parade scheduled for Aug. 6 Susan Hilton steps up to ensure that the parade will be part of Sidney Rodeo Days this year during the 99th Sidney Iowa Championship Rodeo. Page County libraries offer summer reading programs Summer reading programs offered by three of the libraries in Page County were highly successful this year. Dyersville receives $12.5 million for Field of Dreams stadium The City of Dyersville will receive $12.5 million in federal funding from the state toward a planned baseball stadium on the Field of Dreams m… Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio Watch Now: Related Video Walgreens contributed to opioid crisis in San Francisco, judge rules Wildfires in France: Nearly 17,000 acres scorched in Gironde region, thousands evacuated Wildfires in France: Nearly 17,000 acres scorched in Gironde region, thousands evacuated Flash flooding after monsoons unleash in Arizona Flash flooding after monsoons unleash in Arizona Revealed: The top city in the world to find a soulmate Revealed: The top city in the world to find a soulmate