Pianist Adam Swanson hosts free virtual concerts

Prepare to get your toes tapping this Sunday night with a free virtual concert, “Music of the World Wars,” by pianist Adam Swanson.
A musician at heart, Swanson has been playing at festivals and piano concerts since he was eleven years old.
“The first piece of music I ever learned was ‘Maple Leaf Rag,’ and I fell in love with it,” said Swanson.
Playing primarily ragtime and early jazz from the 1920s, Swanson said he loves the sound of the upbeat music.
“For people that don’t know, ragtime is the first truly original American music,” said Swanson. “It’s where all of our other popular music comes from, like blues, jazz, rock n roll, you name it. It started in the late 1890s and lasted for over 20 years.”
This past year Swanson was struck with the realization he may not be able to support himself playing piano when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and live concerts came to a halt.
Swanson has lived in Durango, Colorado, on and off for almost eleven years. When not traveling around the country or overseas on tour, he plays at the Historic Strater Hotel, built in 1887, in its recreated western saloon. He said summer is typically a busy season at the hotel with tourism, but the pandemic even slowed that down.
After seeing a few friends perform on Facebook Live, Swanson decided to try his hand at that. The livestream concerts were a success for Swanson. He has continued making a living as a musican through the pandemic with “tips” received from the livestream concerts and occasionally playing at the hotel.
Audiences and fans can enjoy watching Swanson play the piano virtually on his Facebook page and YouTube Channel simultaneously at 7 p.m. central time every Sunday. He plays a variety of classic ragtime, jazz, Broadway show tunes and more. Swanson’s virtual performances are free, but he does accept online “tips” through PayPal or Venmo.
While Swanson said he is thankful for his fans attending his livestream concerts, he is anxious to start performing for a live audience again.
“I really miss the interaction with a live audience,” said Swanson.
Saying he doesn’t miss the long flights while on tour, he does miss traveling. In 2018 Swanson said he enjoyed a two-week tour in Australia, noting it was probably his best tour ever.
“That’s part of what I love about what I do,” said Swason. “I love going to new places I haven’t been and meeting new people.”
Swanson said things look to pick back up for him in the fall with several live concerts already booked on the east coast. While he looks forward to returning to live concerts, he hopes to continue incorporating livestream concerts into his schedule.
“The livestreams have done some things that real concerts couldn’t accomplish,” said Swanson.
Swanson said through livestream concerts, he has reached a wider audience worldwide who enjoy the music he plays.
Swanson spent his high school years living in Shenandoah. His parents Scott and Roma King, still live in Shenandoah and he said it was still very much a home to him. He has played multiple concerts in Shenandoah and half a dozen times at the Glenn Miller Festival in Clarinda.
Audiences can tune in to Swanson’s virtual concerts every Sunday evening on his Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100021212112438 or his YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/user/adamgswanson.