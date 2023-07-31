Considered one of the fastest growing sports in America three years running, pickleball is also picking up speed in Shenandoah and Clarinda.

Not a new game, pickleball was first played in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, Washington. The original purpose of the game was to create something a whole family could play regardless of age. The rules, court and equipment are a combination of badminton, tennis and ping pong.

Andrew Hoppmann, the library director at the Clarinda Lied Center, said that the pickleball history in Clarinda is similar to that in many communities.

“For a long time, it was just in physical education and that was the only place you saw it,” he said. “It gradually gained popularity and now is everywhere. Pickleball is a great way to get all ages, all skills and abilities together. We are working on getting more people to come out and play.”

Hoppmann said the Page County Pickleball Facebook page has helped get information about pickleball out to the community. He is an avid tennis player and has also played pickleball for many years.

“Starting in 2017, I had the idea to do some programs combined with the Lied Center and the library on learning how to play pickleball,” he said. “It was a bit self-serving because I wanted to play pickleball and wanted to see who else was interested. I come from a tennis playing background and other court games like racquetball.

“I first played in high school and then later started hearing that it was growing in the news and elsewhere. So, we hosted the first of three workshops to teach people how to play pickleball. Those first couple weeks, 30 to 40 people showed up to learn about it. From there we started a league but that lasted only a few weeks before COVID hit. Things were on hiatus for a bit but since coming out of COVID, we now play Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday inside the Lied Center from 9 to 11 a.m. or on Tuesday nights outside.”

Director of the Clarinda Parks and Recreation Carson Riedel said that pickleball was already catching on before he became the director three years ago.

“COVID slowed it down but was revitalized afterward,” he said. “I didn’t know a whole lot about it but we were getting reports from parks and recs throughout the country that it was the fastest growing recreational activity in the nation so we invested in it. We bought portable nets, rackets, balls, etc. that people can check out. We went from four to five people playing on a Tuesday night to 15 to 18 or more playing Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.”

Riedel said that most people aren’t interested in forming leagues.

“An interesting thing about our group is that they aren’t highly competitive and most are not looking to have a league. They are more about being active and social for a couple of hours. I actually enjoy that part about it,” he said.

He also appreciates how easily people can play together.

“Everyone who plays is very welcoming, and there is a big range of levels of play. There are both experts and beginners,” Riedel said. “That’s the benefit I see of pickleball. It’s for all ages and all abilities to have fun, no matter who is on the court. And it seems everyone gets hooked once they start.”

He said they are looking toward the future to possibly renovate their tennis courts in order to create full pickleball courts at another park.

“We continue to look for funding to renovate our tennis facilities and move all four courts here and be able to put in pickleball courts at another park,” he said. “It’ll take a village to make it happen but we have a nice base for what we’re doing but always want to look to the future.”

Linda Armstrong has enjoyed playing pickleball in Clarinda for several months and enjoys seeing others when she plays.

“The social aspect is great. It’s a fun sport and generally no one here takes it too competitively,” she said. “So, it’s about having fun and getting together with different people.”

Connie Richardson loves the laughter that pickleball generates.

“I have really enjoyed coming to play. We pretty much have two rules, have fun and don’t fall,” she said.

Jackie Schmitt said she started playing right before COVID on Tuesday evenings and a couple of mornings each week.

“I’ve played for a few years, and I really appreciate that a variety of skill levels can play together,” she said. “I continue to play because of the laughter and camaraderie.”

Kevin Olson, Shenandoah Parks and Recreation director, has also witnessed an increased interest in pickleball.

“It seems like everybody talks about pickleball now,” he said. “There have been so many people who say they played it in school and remember the basics, but now it seems everyone forgot the game about it until now. I am going to guess it started more in the retirement communities and snow birds brought it back to our area.”

Shenandoah residents Susan Blane and Connie McGinnis first approached him about the game, he said.

“It had been on the radar for a bit of time, but then we had some women from Shenandoah who went over to play in Essex and then came and talked to me about getting something done here,” Olson said. “We just mimicked what Essex did. We have courts marked at Welch’s Tennis Courts, Priest Park and at the armory. Equipment can be checked out at the Shenandoah Library for either inside or outside play.”

Blane said said asked Olson if they could paint lines for a pickleball court on the cement at Priest Park about a year ago.

“They did, so I went online and ordered a net. I talked with some friends, and so it began,” she said. “The group has really grown. We play in the Old Armory building during the winter months and Sports Plex and the tennis courts in nice weather. That net was one of my best investments! Besides good exercise, I’ve made some great friendships. It’s definitely something I’ll continue.”

Nancy Maher enjoys the social and physical benefits of playing.

“It’s a great physical activity for all ages,” she said. “We not only enjoy the social aspect of getting together with current friends but we’re also able to make new friends. Physical benefits include increasing flexibility, building strength and muscle tone and improving endurance just by playing several days a week. I have even played at a Colorado Y with my 18-year old grandson. It’s really neat that it’s an activity where age doesn’t limit you.”

McGinnis started playing in Essex over a year ago and now plays a few times a week in Shenandoah with a variety of people.

“Susan was the one that kind of got our group of ladies going in Shenandoah,” she said. “We actually started playing outside and then as it got colder, we found out that there were already two courts at the old Armory so we started going there. It’s kind of addicting once you start playing.”

Betsy Max also enjoys playing pickleball several times a week.

“There are several perks to pickleball. The court is somewhat similar to a tennis court so the game is not complicated, and it’s a nice competitive sport for all ages,” she said. “I like it because of the people I meet and play with without having a big financial investment. As the interest gains speed, it would be nice to have more courts in Shenandoah.”

Dave Hughes should get the most credit for the popularity of pickleball in the area, Max said.

“Dave was way ahead of the game and made a huge investment in a professional court that has been a huge plus for Shenandoah,” she said. “He and a few others also painted the lines in the Old Armory so we could play indoors.”

Hughes manages and owns Sports Plex in Shenandoah and pickleball caught his attention about three years ago.

“My son who lives in Newton brought it to my attention. He was playing it all the time, and I had never heard of it,” he said. “He came down and brought his equipment so we got a bunch together, and I loved it right off the bat.”

Hughes said his favorite thing about playing is the intensity of the game and the quick action. “It provides great exercise and is just a lot of fun,” he said.

He and his friends liked it so much and wanted to continue playing, so he painted lines for a court inside one of his buildings.

“I put down some lines on the cement and bought some equipment so we could play. Once we started playing in there, I thought, let’s expand it, so we painted a court on the pit area of the go-cart track,” he said. “During the Sports Plex season, we can’t play due to the bouncy houses I have there and the go-carts we offer, so we needed something else. So, I decided to build a professional court two years ago. That’s when it really got started here in Shenandoah. I found a few other people besides my family that wanted to play. They all loved it once they started it and it seemed to just grow from there.”

The courts weren’t full the first year but the play has started to pick up.

“It’s been a slow process,” Hughes said. “No one really knew we were doing this out here because the court is hidden. I talked it up and advertised it. Word of mouth has spread and more and more people are playing.”

There is hope in the future for additional courts in Shenandoah. Hughes has pressed Olson about the need for more courts in town.

“I’ve been lobbying Kevin Olson about putting in some professional courts through our park and rec department,” he said. “I’ve been pushing hard. He is looking into funding, and hopefully that happens.” Olson said that his department has been exploring options to potentially get courts built. It will be a huge advantage to those wanting to continue to play and for those eager to join the pickleball movement.”