After a run of seven years, the Pierce Creek Shooting Range will be closed, effective June 28, until further notice.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab said he first saw it on Facebook and called a couple of the volunteers who have been running it since its opening in July 2016.

“The range is run by volunteers," Schwab said. "It got to the point that they were having more safety officers out there than people shooting and they just weren’t sure it was worth the time spent. It will be closed down until further notice until we can make a plan to tie it to our department. The biggest thing is going to be having people who can run it because I don’t have it in my budget to hire someone. We’ll be talking about it at our next meeting. Hopefully next year we can get a plan going to get it back open.”

Roger Martin, a member of the shooting range committee and administrator of the group’s Facebook page, said the statement made online is the official explanation of the range committee, and it does not necessarily reflect the views of the conservation board.

The committee’s statement:

Wednesday, June 28, will be the last day for the range at Pierce Creek to be open. After that it will be closed permanently. This is happening through no fault of the range committee members. We, the range committee, have provided a SAFE place for the people of SW Iowa to come and shoot since 2016, July. We have given thousands of volunteer hours to the community and we have improved the 100 yard range with a shelter over the firing line. We have opened two newer pistol ranges. And we have accomplished all this with absolutely NO injuries and zero cost to the county. Yes, COVID hurt our attendance and the cost of ammo also hurt our attendance, but for several months we've had more Range Safety Officers at the range than we've had regular members coming to shoot. I would like to sincerely thank every current member and all who have been members in the past. The Range Committee

The limited number of new members and shooters is a large percentage of the reason the range is closing, but Martin admitted that the other reason is retention.

“We’ve lost range committee members due to health reasons and it’s difficult to replace them," Martin said. "Originally in 2016, we had six people who made up the range committee and were charged with running and operating the range. Over time, we voted two other members in to help with decision making and who also helped us run it. Ultimately, we had eight range committee members in our seven years of range operation.”

Martin also said that it's been tough when new members are appointed to the conservation board because the members lack knowledge of the range and the committee has been frustrated with the loss of continuity.

”It’s like starting over each time," he said. "We created bylaws when we were first setting up the range, and we looked at bylaws of several other ranges. So, the bylaws we adopted are a culmination of many other ranges. As we grew and as time went by, there was a need to change some of those bylaws. But it never got brought up, never got changed.”

As far as the future of the range, Martin is unsure.

“From the perspective of the range committee, I would say no to it opening again," he said. "I believe it is safe to say that none of the current range committee members would be interested in continuing the range, but every one of us would come and shoot if it was open. I would be the first one to stand in line and buy a membership.”