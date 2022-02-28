Piercing Sight Drone LLC offers drone-based photography and aerial video services

A drone-based photography and aerial video business that is locally and veteran owned is excited to offer its services in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska.

Zac and Allison Schnabel of rural Thurman opened their business Piercing Sight Drone LLC in December of 2021 with a vision of a variety of services they could offer southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska. Both are FAA Part 107 certified drone pilots and are insured for commercial services.

While most newer drones are relatively simple to operate, Zac explained it is getting the right photo or video and putting it together during the editing process that “puts the shine on everything.”

Allison agreed it is pretty straightforward to fly a drone straight in the air or up in the air, but when it comes to mastering the different techniques to move the drone in to get that perfect photo or video, it can be a little more challenging. She said there are also flight restrictions and safety you have to observe and abide by.

Zac and Allison said the list of services they can provide is limitless and is all done in high definition. They can take photos or create videos showing residential properties and large acreages for real estate companies. The drones can be used for the inspection of towers. They can provide agriculture services and scenic videos and photos of parks, construction projects, weddings, graduations and parades, or any special event.

Zac served in the Air Force for five years and then was a defense contractor for an additional 16 years. While in the military, Allison said he was out on deployment for three to six months at a time. Allison’s father served in the military, and because of that, the family moved frequently. She said her father retired here, and this is where she stayed and met Zac. Following Zac’s career in the military, the two decided to move from Bellevue, Nebraska and bought land near Thurman, where they built a house. Their new business allows them to spend more time together in an area they fell in love with and offers them the luxury of seeing new locations.

Additional information on Piercing Sight Drone LLC services can be found on their website at www.piercingsightdrone.com. Some of their work can also be viewed on their business Facebook page. Zac and Allison can also be reached by calling 712-581-3030.