Plans underway for business expo showcasing Shenandoah, Farragut and Essex

Coming to southwest Iowa on June 11 is a business expo highlighting brick and mortar businesses from Shenandoah, Farragut and Essex. While still in the planning stages, organizers said they are trying to reach every business in the three towns that may be interested in participating.

The event will be held in the gymnasium at the Waterfalls Venue in Farragut and is being organized by Kristin Gile, owner of Valley Boutique and Valley Dance Company in Shenandoah. Gile said she was surprised at the variety of items local businesses had to offer, as were many people she talked to. She feels getting all the businesses under one roof will be an excellent way to showcase their products and businesses in the service industry.

Gile said there are currently 40 booths signed up, with retail booths set up for shopping and booths from the food industry with samples and items for sale. In addition, there will be fun activities for kids, door prizes and how-to classes.

For more information on renting a booth at the business expo, contact Gile at 246-5077 or email krisandjed@q.com. Event times and details will be released at a later date.