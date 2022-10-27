Plans underway for Freedom Rock at Rapp Park

The county is one step closer to getting a Freedom Rock at Rapp Park.

Page County Conservation Director John Schwab met at Rapp Park on Oct. 19 with Kala Varellas, Shenandoah VA Clinic, and veteran Ed Travis to make the possibility of a Freedom Rock a reality.

“We figured out it’s going to happen," Schwab said. "The board is behind it; the veterans and the VA are behind it. Schildberg Construction down by Braddyville is donating the rock, and we have a trucker who is going to move the rock for us. This is all saving us money.”

Travis, Varellas and Schwab discussed where the best spot would be for the rock.

“We decided that the open area, just to the north of the butterfly memorial out there, right by the campground would be best," Schwab said. "We figured we could keep it accessible that way and have it near the campground. We even talked about getting a flag out there and getting some lights, making it nice. The area just fit. It’s a great spot, excellent view and accessible to utilities.”

The biggest hurdle at this point is finding a painter.

Schwab said they did reach out to Ray "Bubba" Sorensen II, who has done all the Freedom Rocks throughout the state, but the price tag is around $13,000 for him to come out and do it.

“It took us by surprise, "Schwab said. "We’re going to look to see if we can get grants for it because we would love to have him do it because he’s done all the other ones. But it will be one of those things that if we can’t raise that money through grants and donations, it is going to be just too big of a chunk out of our budget, so we are throwing around other ideas. We talked about approaching the art classes in the area or area artists. It’s all going to depend on what we can get for funding.”

Schwab believes the cost included a package deal, where Sorensen would provide the rock, the transportation, everything.

“We have the rock donated and transportation for the rock so it’s possible we could lower his price," Schwab said. "He may not even be willing to come and paint on site, we don’t know. We’re still following up on that and coming up with contingencies just in case.”

With winter so close, Schwab said the timeline is probably going to be mid- to late spring so they will have plenty of time to put something in motion.

“We are also toying around with the idea of contacting area schools to see if the shop classes would want to get involved by building benches so we could have some nice benches around the rock," he said. "We are seeing what we could all tie in; it would be a collaborative effort. Depending on funding, we are working on making it a really nice memorial.”

Schwab said the three would meet again toward the end of November to see where the project stands.