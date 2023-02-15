The City of Shenandoah is one step closer to having a new and larger building for its street department.

During the Feb. 14 Shenandoah City Council meeting, the purchase of 5.23 acres of land on Ferguson Road for $104,600 from Valley Farms, Inc. was approved following a public hearing.

In a previous interview, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said the new facility would provide the street department with the additional space needed for storing equipment and daily job duties.

“They have completely outgrown that,” McQueen said, referring to the current building at 104 N Grass St., where the street department is currently located. The building once served as the Shenandoah Police and Fire Department, but we could not find the date it was built.

McQueen said having the facility on Ferguson Road would also give the department easier access for pulling equipment in and out of the building.

While McQueen said no decision had been made on the design of the building, he said the street department employees' input would be imperative. He said they want to make sure and plan for the building to be larger than needed to allow for future growth within the department.

“My thing is you always want to go a little bigger because you hate to do it and then realize you could use another 10 foot,” McQueen said.

McQueen said the project would be funded from the Road Use Tax revenues, but the dimensions and cost of the new facility have not been determined at this time.

With the approval to purchase the land Tuesday evening, he hopes things will start to move along quickly and said having the facility completed in 24 months would be ideal.