Political jockeying begins under new election maps

Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, who represents House District 50, quickly announced he will be seeking re-election in the newly formed House District 57, which includes all of Butler County and the western part of Bremer County.

“The newly formed House District 57, coincidentally looks quite similar to the first district I ever represented back from 2006 to 2012,” noted Grassley, who currently is serving his eighth term. “I'm looking forward to getting reacquainted with the people of Butler and western Bremer Counties as I run for re-election in the new House District 57.”

Even before the governor signed the plan, lawmakers were reacting to the new configuration of legislative districts, although in a number of cases legislators said their decisions would have to wait until after the harvest is in.

Among those first to react were lawmakers who found themselves drawn into districts with another incumbent. In some cases, especially for those paired with a fellow party member, primary contests have been avoided by a legislator retiring or finding an open district in which to run.