Pony Express plans April 2 ride for Camp Sunnyside
The Pony Express Riders of Iowa prepare for their annual event with a band and auction fundraiser at the Elks Lodge in Shenandoah March 27, and a two-day riding relay that starts on April 2. Money raised goes toward the Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines. Pictured are riders from the 2012 relay event in Clarinda.

 Photo Page County Newspapers

Since 1968, the Pony Express Riders of Iowa have prepared annually for a relay ride to raise money for the Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside in Des Moines, supporting individuals with special needs and disabilities.

President-elect Tim Bowers said the Pony Express Riders of Iowa has 12 groups from around the state that take part in the relay each year that ends in Des Moines. Locally groups will leave the Orscheln Farm & Home parking lot in Shenandoah at 8 a.m., McDonald’s parking lot in Glenwood at 8 a.m., and the state line in Braddyville at 8:30 a.m., on April 2.

Bowers said members would ride a half-mile throughout the two-day relay before handing off to the next rider. Along the relay route, people can stop to make donations that will go to the Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside. He said riders leaving from Shenandoah, Glenwood and Braddyville would end the first day in Creston and the second day, they will ride on to Des Moines.

Before the relay event, a dance and auction will be held as a fundraiser from 8 p.m. to midnight, March 27, at the Elks Lodge located on Highway 59 in Shenandoah. All items for the auction are donated and proceeds will go towards money raised for the Easter Seals Camp Sunnyside. The cost to attend is $15 for couples or $8 for individuals.

Bowers said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the dance and auction fundraiser is a combined event this year. He said an event is held in both Shenandoah and Clarinda usually. At the end of the relay ride, a victory dance will be held Saturday night for all the members.

Bowers will take over as president of the Pony Express Riders of Iowa in May.

“I’ve been riding horses for years and I thought it was a good cause and would be a good thing to help out with,” said Bowers.

Over the years, the Pony Express Riders of Iowa have raised just shy of $12 million.

