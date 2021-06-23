Porter’s Lake skating rink set to reopen to the public

Dust off those roller skates because Porter’s Lake Lutheran Center skating rink is set to reopen July 10, with the first family skate night scheduled from 6 – 9 p.m. on July 16.

After closing to the public in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter’s Lake Lutheran Center skating rink, owned by Porter’s Lake Lutheran Founders Inc. — a nonprofit organization — now faces a new challenge. The center is in need of volunteers.

Susan Girouex, rink manager at Porter’s Lake Lutheran Center, said it is time to reopen the doors, but without volunteers, it is impossible. She said volunteers run all of the events held at the facility. Not only has being closed for over a year financially impacted the center, Girouex said, but most of the volunteers they had before closing were no longer interested in being a volunteer.

The facility will resume its family skate night on the first and third Friday of each month and is available for private parties, including birthdays, reunions, receptions and weddings.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}