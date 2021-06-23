Porter’s Lake skating rink set to reopen to the public

Dust off those roller skates because Porter’s Lake Lutheran Center skating rink is set to reopen July 10, with the first family skate night scheduled from 6 – 9 p.m. on July 16.
After closing to the public in March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter’s Lake Lutheran Center skating rink, owned by Porter’s Lake Lutheran Founders Inc. — a nonprofit organization — now faces a new challenge. The center is in need of volunteers.
Susan Girouex, rink manager at Porter’s Lake Lutheran Center, said it is time to reopen the doors, but without volunteers, it is impossible. She said volunteers run all of the events held at the facility. Not only has being closed for over a year financially impacted the center, Girouex said, but most of the volunteers they had before closing were no longer interested in being a volunteer.
The facility will resume its family skate night on the first and third Friday of each month and is available for private parties, including birthdays, reunions, receptions and weddings.
Ron Eichhorst, Chairman of the Board, said it would be ideal to have 10 volunteers so they could rotate on a schedule. He said the center could potentially have up to five parties over a weekend, each lasting two hours. Volunteers are asked to be at the center a half hour before a party is scheduled to start and would have light clean-up after a party.
Eichhorst said the center is a faith-based organization that is family-oriented, so no smoking or alcohol is allowed on the premises.
Girouex asks anyone interested in becoming a volunteer at Porter’s Lake Lutheran Center to contact her at 712-215-5102. She said that while the facility was closed, volunteers cleaned, made minor repairs, and are installing a new furnace.
Before closing, volunteers had updated the restrooms and built a new handicap-accessible ramp at the back entrance of the building. In addition, the seating area was updated with new seats and tables and a fresh coat of paint. There is also a large shelter with picnic tables located just outside the building.
When Porter’s Lake opened in 1900, it offered families a place to spend the day taking boat rides, swimming and enjoying a picnic. The skating rink, which was added later, is now the main attraction. The rink is located at 58321 390th St., Shenandoah. Once the rink reopens, family skating will be from 6 - 9 p.m. on the first and third Friday of every month at $5 per skater. The cost to book a two-hour party is $90, or you can pay $5 per person.