Power Up Iowa to host virtual wind energy event

A virtual panel event hosted by Power Up Iowa will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 13., discussing common questions about wind energy development in Iowa. Page County Board of Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris will moderate the virtual event, “Wind Energy: A Powerhouse for Iowa Communities.”

Local leaders and wind energy experts will discuss practices employed by the wind industry in partnership with local communities to provide Iowans with reliable, affordable energy.

The event will cover topics, including safety standards in the wind industry, siting practices, and economic benefits for communities. The panel will also seek to address common questions around wind energy for residents in Page, Taylor, and Fremont County.

Included in the panelists that will speak during the forum are Bill Menner, executive director of the Iowa Rural Development Council; Brian Selinger, director of the Iowa Energy Office, a department of the Iowa Economic Development Authority; Bob Ramaekers, vice president of development, Tenaska; Gabe Klooster, manager of Renewable Development-Invenergy, LLC and Matthew Mancuso, academic dean of industrial tech programs, Iowa Western Community College, and Randy Caviness, an Adair County farmer.

Register for the live broadcast via Zoom at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ck7xubN5TgadL-RiJWoUDA