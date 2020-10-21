Prayer walk set for Oct. 24 in Shenandoah

The Christian community will join together in prayer for the healing of our nation.

The United Methodist Church of Shenandoah has organized a Christian Prayer Walk for Peace and Healing of our Nation at 11 a.m., Oct. 24, beginning in front of the United Methodist Church at the corner of Church Street and Thomas Avenue. Those interested in participating are asked to assemble in front of the church at 10:45 a.m.

Participants can choose to walk a half-mile route or a mile route. There will also be transportation provided for those unable to walk. Appropriate social distancing and face-covering practices will be maintained throughout the walk.

Organizers of the event said they hope to fill the street with prayer and faithfulness and that this would be an ecumenical witness to God’s grace and the movement of the Spirit. The walk is not intended to be political.

Those organizing the event also said they would be honored if pastors would be inclined to offer up prayer along the route.