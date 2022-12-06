Priest Park now equipped with accessible playground equipment

Centrally located in Shenandoah, Priest Park now offers children a wider variety of playground equipment.

A new accessible playground area that had been in the works for the past couple of years is now complete, with only minor groundwork to finish around the area.

Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director Kevin Olson said the new equipment is installed and ready for children to play on. He said the only thing left on the project was to level the ground surrounding the outside of the playground area where trucks had driven and plant new grass seed.

With rubber playground tiles, the surface the equipment sits on allows for easier access. Olson said he could also easily replace individual damaged tiles without redoing the whole area. The new playground equipment offers swings, slides and fun stations along the ramp. Olson said there is still room to add one additional piece of equipment at a later date.

While there may have initially been talk of removing the existing playground equipment at Priest Park, Olson said the decision had been made to keep both playground equipment areas to offer more variety. He said the older equipment is still in good shape, and the swings have been replaced.

A bid close to $206,000 was awarded to Crouch Recreation for the construction of the playground area, but Olson said the coronavirus pandemic and supply chain slowed down progress on the project. He said a change in management also may have caused a slight delay.

“By the time you add it all up, you're burning through a year pretty quick,” Olson said.

Former Park and Recreation Director Chad Tiemeyer got the ball rolling on the project before accepting a position with the City of Carroll in October 2021.

Olson filled the open position of Shenandoah Park and Recreation Director in December of that year.

“I just had to push it (the playground project) through to the finish line. Most of the work was done by the time I came on," Olson said.

He said the playground project was funded by grants, money awarded from foundations, donations and park funds.

Along with two playground areas, Priest Park also offers a cement basketball court and a pavilion where the farmers market is held during the summer months.