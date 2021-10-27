Primer: A look at Iowa's second special session

If lawmakers also reject the second maps, the process goes to a third stage. Lawmakers must accept those final maps, but they also have the ability to make their own amendments to the boundaries. This is where Iowa’s process could, theoretically, become partisan — especially if one political party pulls all the levers of state government, as Republicans currently do.

WHY A SPECIAL SESSION?

Normally the redistricting process takes place during a normal legislative session, which in Iowa runs from January through roughly April or May. But this year’s process was delayed across the country because federal census results were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Iowa lawmakers had to get special clearance from the Iowa Supreme Court to continue with the usual redistricting process because the delay in census data pushed the process past a deadline established in the Iowa Constitution.

HOW LONG WILL IT TAKE?

The first special session did not last long: legislators began at 10 a.m., and the vote was cast just after 12:30 p.m. If legislators are content to focus just on redistricting, the second special session should not last long, either, regardless of whether they approve or reject this second set of maps. What could make the day longer is if majority Republicans decide to also introduce, debate and vote on other legislation not relating to redistricting. For example, some statehouse Republicans want to pass legislation that would limit COVID-19 vaccine requirements. If Republicans decide to run such a bill, the special session could run much longer.