Primitive skills/bushcraft vendors and instructors sought for May event

Southwest Iowa Development Corporation, a Fremont County non-profit organization, is putting on a bushcraft/primitive skills weekend in Sidney on May 22-23, and is seeking vendors and presenters for that event.
The plan for that weekend is an event open to the public, in which people can drop in and stop at any of 8-15 instructor stalls to learn about bushcraft/primitive skills such as:
•fire-starting;
•simple shelter building;
•flintknapping;
•dutch oven/primitive cooking;
•atlatl throwing;
•archery;
•simple traps;
•wilderness first aid;
•navigation;
•water purification;
•edible/medicinal plants;
•cutting/preserving meat, and
•knots/braiding, etc.
Instructors will teach about the subject, and visitors will be allowed to try to do it themselves and get some guidance from the instructor. Everything being taught is meant to be a hands-on experience, and there may be some objects the visitors can then take home with them.
The event will take place at the Fremont County Conservation Park Campground and Archery Range, located at 2281 U.S. Highway 275, about a mile south of Sidney, right next to the Fremont County Golf Course. Visitors will be charged a nominal fee of $10 per car, per day to enter the grounds and stay as long as they like that day.
Instructors will be on-site teaching from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. Sunday. The campground will likely be reserved for instructors and vendors who want to remain on site for the weekend.
Several instructors have already been reserved with more awaiting approval from their superiors due to Coronavirus concerns, but additional or backup instructors would be gladly accepted.
Vendors interested in being on-site one or both days are welcomed, and the fee will be $10 per day if they are working both days, or $15 if they are only coming for one day. Area non-profit organizations interested in selling items or food/drink for their own fundraisers are also welcome.
Any kind of item related to primitive skills, camping, wilderness, survival or other outdoor hobbies are likely to be popular sales opportunities, as well as primitive objects, artifacts and jewelry, and services like taxidermy, outdoor/recreational guides, costumers, etc. Food and drink are always a bonus.
This is a large area to spread out in, and outdoors, so coronavirus concerns are expected to be minimalized.
Organizers would like to lock in vendors and instructors for this event soon so that advertising can begin.
Sponsors for this event are also welcome, as it is one of only two fundraising events held by the nonprofit per year. Sponsorship levels for individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations range from one star to five star, or $50, $100, $150, $250 and $500.
Please call Sandy Parmenter at 712-240-3555, or email sandraparmenter1@gmail.com to discuss instruction, vending or sponsoring possibilities as soon as possible.