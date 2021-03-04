Primitive skills/bushcraft vendors and instructors sought for May event

The event will take place at the Fremont County Conservation Park Campground and Archery Range, located at 2281 U.S. Highway 275, about a mile south of Sidney, right next to the Fremont County Golf Course. Visitors will be charged a nominal fee of $10 per car, per day to enter the grounds and stay as long as they like that day.

Instructors will be on-site teaching from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 4 or 5 p.m. Sunday. The campground will likely be reserved for instructors and vendors who want to remain on site for the weekend.

Several instructors have already been reserved with more awaiting approval from their superiors due to Coronavirus concerns, but additional or backup instructors would be gladly accepted.

Vendors interested in being on-site one or both days are welcomed, and the fee will be $10 per day if they are working both days, or $15 if they are only coming for one day. Area non-profit organizations interested in selling items or food/drink for their own fundraisers are also welcome.

Any kind of item related to primitive skills, camping, wilderness, survival or other outdoor hobbies are likely to be popular sales opportunities, as well as primitive objects, artifacts and jewelry, and services like taxidermy, outdoor/recreational guides, costumers, etc. Food and drink are always a bonus.