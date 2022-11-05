Progress being made on Essex Opera House project

A piece of history sits at 701 Iowa St. in Essex, that a committee continues to work on restoring.

That piece of history is the Essex Opera House, though some of you may remember it as the American Legion Post 333. When built in 1877 at 900 Nebraska Ave., it served as the Baptist Church for the community of Essex. In 1894, when the Booster Club purchased the building, it was moved to its current location and was transformed into the Essex Opera House. In 1947, American Legion Post 333 purchased the building and held its meetings there for many years until they sold the building in 2010. Following that sale, it was home to two different bar and grills.

Purchased by the City of Essex in June of 2019, the goal was to preserve a piece of the town’s history by restoring the building to be a special event venue. But, the building needed significant work and progress has been delayed by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In April, the committee had completed close to $80,000 in renovations to the Essex Opera House, intending to have the project completed by Labor Day this past September. As it turned out, with the price of materials and the delay in the supply chain, committee member Diane Liljedahl said it wasn’t possible to have the project completed in time for this year's celebration, but progress is being made.

“In the last nine months, we’ve made a lot of progress,” she said. But with supply chains still moving slowly, she said the committee does not have an estimated time for completion.

When you drive by the building, you will see that it has been newly-painted and accented by eye-catching red doors. The foundation has been repaired, new signage added, new windows and gutters installed and the roof was recently replaced with a private donation. A handicap-accessible ramp and stairway entrance is still on the to-do for exterior updates.

Work on the interior of the building is moving along nicely, with the plumbing complete and the drywall hung and ready for a new coat of paint. While Liljedahl said most of the electrical work had been finished, there is a final phase to still complete, along with ductwork for the new HVAC system. In addition, she said doors still need to be hung for the kitchen, bathroom, utility room and basement, and trim placed.

Once the interior walls are painted, Liljedahl said the kitchen cupboards could be installed, the bathroom finished and a stairway built to the loft that was once used as the bar area. She said the building still needs a hot water heater, and the new flooring will be the final touch to the renovations.

After renovations are finished, Liljedahl said the venue could be used for office parties, meetings, graduations, receptions, weddings and reunions.

Liljedahl said the project thus far has been funded by private donations and grants from the Greater Shenandoah Foundation, Page County Community Foundation, Paint Iowa Grant and United Way. In addition, the City of Essex pledged financial assistance. But funding is running low, and she said they are working on a couple more grants.

Donations towards the Opera House restoration project can be made at Essex City Hall, 412 Iowa Ave.