After a lengthy public hearing during Tuesday evening's Shenandoah City Council meeting, the proposed addition of an ordinance restricting the entry of persons under the age of 21 into a business that sells primarily nicotine or vapor products failed.

With a 3-2 vote on Feb. 28, the proposed ordinance, which City Attorney Mahlon Sorenson said city law enforcement requested after a business recently opened in Shenandoah, would have given law enforcement a tool to enforce the state law. If the ordinance passed, it would have included simple misdemeanor fines for the clerk and business owner, and fines and community service for the minor trying to purchase tobacco.

Local law enforcement also looked at the proposed ordinance as a tool to deter underage tobacco issues they are currently seeing.

Mike Ide, an owner of a Shenandoah business, had concerns over the wording of the proposed ordinance, asking if it could be reworded to say no one under the age of 21 is permitted without a parent or guardian.

Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen asked Ide if he felt a sign saying no one under 21 is permitted to enter would negatively impact his business.

“I think it will give people more of a fear to come in,” Ide said.

Ide said he wouldn’t allow a group of teenagers into his store, but said sometimes a parent may be in a situation where they need to bring their young child into the store with them, and he thinks that should be allowed without the fear of receiving a fine.

He said all his products are behind glass cabinets where customers cannot access them, and everyone must show their ID, which proves they are 21 or older, to purchase items.

“There doesn’t seem to be an issue about 21 to purchase,” Ide said. “Because that’s just the law. I’m not trying to sell to children. I’m not trying to sell to anyone under 21. It’s just the wording of how the fines can happen over, like I said, if a person wants to bring their child in when it’s subzero weather out, and then all of a sudden, a cop happens to be driving by, and says ‘oh, hey, someone came in with their three-year-old kid, now I’m going to fine everybody in the store.’ So, that’s where I’m curious how we can word that different.”

Ide also asked what percentage of tobacco or tobacco product sales qualified as "primarily" and why that did not apply to other businesses that sold tobacco products in town.

“There's no magical percent,” Sorensen said. “You can see when you walk into a shop if you’re selling primarily tobacco products.”

Kathy Silvestre was also against the proposed amendment and felt it was unfair to Ide’s business.

“This ordinance wouldn’t apply just to you,” City Administrator AJ Lyman said. “It would be to any other additional businesses that sell primarily tobacco products that might be more resistant to having the moral standard you’re representing right now. So this is a broad protection for a situation like this going forward.”

Councilman Kim Swank and Councilwoman Toni Graham voted to implement the proposed ordinance. Councilwoman Rita Gibson, Councilman Jon Eric Brantner and Councilman Richard Jones voted no.

In other business, the council:

• Approved the sale of 208 E. Valley Ave. to Nancy Stevenson for $2,500.

• Approved the first reading amending city ordinance Chapter 55, Animal Protection and Control. The second and third readings were waived.

• Approved the city clerk to publish notice of city-owned lots and/or houses for sale by sealed bids.

• Approved a mutual aid agreement between the City of Shenandoah and the Fremont County Fireman’s Mutual Aid Association.

• Approved the purchase of SCBA, fire air packs from Alex-Air Apparatus for $39,926.80. The Holmes Family Donation will cover the cost.

The next regular Shenandoah City Council meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on March 14.