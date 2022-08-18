Public hearing held on levee district in Fremont County

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors was met with a bit of controversy and a crowded boardroom during their public hearing on Aug. 17. The hearing was for the petition of the establishment of a levee district in the area of the Highway 2 and Interstate 29 Corridor, a project that has been in discussion since October 2020. The supervisors approved the plan for the proposed levee this past spring as a step in the process of the development. The public hearing is a required step in the process of creating the levee district.

Jim Olmsted, engineer for the project, shared a map depicting the proposed levee district and gave a brief background of the plan.

“In November 2020, a group of folks from the Crossroads area, along with the IDOT, petitioned the board for the formation of a levee district to serve some of the flooding issues around the Crossroads area and Highway 2,” he said. “At that time, this board appointed us as the project engineers to provide an engineering study of the possibilities. The purpose of the project is to provide flood protection for merchants at the Crossroads development area as well as to provide the IDOT a higher level of service in terms of getting transportation to and from the area.”

Olmsted said that a report was filed in September of 2021 and the board asked for revisions at that time.

“We made the revisions and met again with the county and filed a modified report that addressed the concerns made at that point and time,” he said. “The county has approved the plan for the project, but we needed to have a public hearing to hear input from the public to see if there are questions and see if this project should or should not move forward. That is the purpose of this meeting.”

Kevin Kruse, Percival, expressed his displeasure at the map displayed by Olmstead.

“I own all that land on the north side,” he said. “When we first started this, you were not going to cut into my biggest field. It was going to go to the east. You’re taking more land. I am not going to go for that. That’s a good piece of ground, and you want to cut it right in half. I shouldn’t be taking the brunt of it.”

Kruse said it might have gone differently if someone had communicated with him in the past two years.

“I might feel differently if I had heard from someone since I was first approached. It’s been two years, and the map did not look like this,” he said. “That’s the last I heard from anyone.”

When asked why the levee went so far up to the north, Olmstead answered that originally it was tying in closer to the corridor, but at the request of the board it was changed. Supervisor Dustin Sheldon explained they thought it would be necessary to even out the flow to better contain the water.

Other questions and concerns raised by residents were about erosion control, height and width of the levee, costs, taxes and maintenance of the levee. Olmsted said it is proposed that the cost is to be completely funded by the IDOT. One resident said that he didn’t think that three culverts would be enough, and he believes there should be at least six in the levee. Olmsted said that the IDOT has done a study to determine the capacity necessary and they are building based on that study. A representative from IDOT was on speakerphone and described counter measures being taken. Another resident asked about the size of the levee, and Olmsted said that the levee would consist of nearly 18.5 acres.

Les Robbins, Crossroads Development and a property owner on the corner of Highway 2 and Interstate 29, shared his thoughts on the proposed district.

“What we’re trying to get accomplished here is protection,” he said. “By the good graces of the IDOT who are funding this project, we can better protect all the assets on that corner the next time it floods. Highway 2 can remain open; commerce can remain open. We can attract new businesses if we have a plan in place, otherwise why would they come and build? The flood remains a stigma, but if they know something is being done, they might think differently. I believe the benefits far outweigh any negatives there might be. I think we have competent people in charge that will study all of it and take care of the concerns that people have. I am here to support the project and hope we can work together to get through all the challenges. It’s going to be a huge benefit to Fremont County, a real positive thing.”

When questions were raised about the completed design, Olmsted wanted to stress that the design phase has not begun.

“We have not started any design,” he said. “This is a proposal of the map. We want to hear all the comments being made, we need to make sure we have access where it’s needed and we want to modify where necessary. We will dive into details with individuals during the design phase.”

Andy Richards, Sapp Bros. gave his support of the project.

“It is super strategic for us from a transportation perspective,” he said. “This allows flexibility. Is it going to stop every flood? No, it isn’t. But, we have to try something. We have an unbelievable opportunity with IDOT working at it. It’s been a rough road but we love being in this part of the country. I’m all for it.” Another representative from Sapp Bros. said they are trying to mitigate the risk, and that now is the time to do something.

Kruse wants to sit down and talk to one of the supervisors to see what can be worked out with his land. Sheldon said that he believes at least one engineer should sit in on the meeting to help in making a determination.

“Just to clarify, this was brought to us by a private entity; this isn’t ours,” he said. “They just have to come through us to get the okay for the project. This is not the county pushing this through. We are making recommendations on what we think we have to have and what will work as far as viability for us to approve it. The mainstay of the IDOT is that they are putting a lot of confidence in the conveyance they have done to the west. We have to take their word for it -- we don’t want to test it. We are putting a lot of confidence in what they’ve done.”

Supervisor Chris Clark said he would like to table a decision on the levee district until all three supervisors could be present.

“I also think landowners need to be on the same page,” Clark said. “I do not want to rush this through.”

Sheldon agreed. ”We have landowners in the footprint that have serious concerns, and they need to be satisfied,” he said. “I would just like to see more of it set in stone before we make a decision.”

The board will revisit the establishment of the levee district on Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. The next regular meeting of the Fremont County Supervisors is Aug. 24.