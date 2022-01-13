Public hearing set for Feb. 2 on Fremont County UTV ordinance

The Fremont County Board of Supervisors had several items to address on their agenda Jan. 12. Once the agenda, minutes, bills and reports were approved, Alise Snider, county treasurer, shared the county’s semi-annual report. “We are about one million up from last year, mostly due to the relief funds, but everything else is in line. We look good.” The board approved the treasurer’s report.

The board also voted on motions to approve the following:

• A resolution declaring Fremont County to be a second amendment sanctuary county • The signing of an intent to obligate funds for the East-West Nishnabotna water project, bid package, No. 4, Site 20 • The annual construction evaluation resolution for fiscal year 2022-23 • The appointment of the new hire for the sheriff’s department, Tammie Langfelt, a dispatcher for the sheriff’s office. Her effective date was January 1, 2022.

• To rescind Resolution 2021-58 regarding wellness The board set a public hearing date of Feb. 2, at 9:30 a.m. for the UTV ordinance for Fremont County. Supervisor Sheldon said he had no concerns with the ordinance, and that it was very much like the ordinance in place in Mills County. The vehicles may be operated on county roads only, and the operators do have to go through the regular registration and insurance processes and have a valid driver’s license. This ordinance does not affect UTV agriculture usage and regulation already in place.

There was no action on the resolution appointing the eminent domain commission as the supervisors are still searching for someone to appoint. Naeda Elliot asked the board to table re-appointing members to the Civil Service Commission to give her time to determine whether she needs to find someone for the next term. There was also no action on a discussion with an individual about a tax penalty issue.

The next board of supervisors meeting will be Jan. 19.