Public hearing set for re-funding Fremont County jail bond

The Fremont County Supervisors set a public hearing date and time of March 10 at 9:45 a.m. regarding authorizing re-funding of the law enforcement center bond.
As noted in an earlier article on this subject, the current jail bond was callable in June 2022, and interest rates were at an all-time low at that time. The original price tag on the law enforcement center was $5.4 million, and the county had paid $1.7 million to-date, with about $3.7 million outstanding, and a planned final payoff date of 2033. If the county refinanced the bond, they could save well over $300,000.
At the Feb. 24 meeting, Chip Schultz of Northland Securities told the supervisors interest rates were creeping up a little, but he was hoping they would settle down again before the March 10 meeting.
The supervisors discussed township trustee per diem rates and whether they should be raised. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen told the supervisors she had gone through old meeting books and couldn’t find the date the rate had been set at $8 per hour, but it was some time ago. She reminded the supervisors that it was a thankless job and that once citizens got on it, they never got off.
Owen provided the supervisors with example pay rates from other counties of $10 per hour and $35 for meetings, and $20 per hour and $40 for meetings. Owen told the supervisors there was plenty in this budget for raises, and they weren’t using all they were currently budgeting.
The supervisors approved raising the rate to $20 per hour and $40 for meetings.
Cara Morgan with Golden Hills RC&D met with the board regarding awarding the contract for the East & West Nishnabotna Watershed Project Bid Package No. 1, the Mount Pond. Fourteen contractors took papers to possibly bid, with four contractors following through. The four bids received were as follows:
•JNC Construction LLC-$452,515.86
•Mount Farm Drainage-$468,618.49
•ESB Clark Heavy Construction-$484,474.93
•Lee Construction Inc.-$653,632.00
Morgan said JEO had estimated the project cost at about $50,000 more than the lowest three bidders. The supervisors approved JEO’s recommendation to contract with JNC Construction LLC on this project, and signed necessary paperwork.
Morgan told the supervisors if the trend of bids coming in under project estimates continued, they would be able to do more of the watershed projects that had been wait-listed.
Fremont County Engineer Dan Davis, asked the supervisors to review bids and resolutions to accept contracts on four projects. The supervisors approved the lowest bids on all four projects as follows:
•Peterson Contractors bid on road L-31 in the amount of $678,383.79;
•Henningsen Construction Inc. bid on road J-34 in the amount of $2,253,099.71;
•Reilly Construction Co. bid on roads J-24 and J-10 in the amount of $1,031,573.15, and
•Peterson Contractors bid on road J-64 in the amount of $982,325.15.
The supervisors discussed and tabled action on appointing a Title VI Coordinator and ADA Coordinator for engineering projects. Supervisor Randy Hickey will talk to Davis and Mike Crecelius about it further before a decision is made.
The supervisors did sign non-disclosure assurances that the county follows the law in its hiring practices.
In other business, the supervisors approved renewal of D&L Pro’s Special Class C Liquor License Beer/Wine.