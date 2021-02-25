Public hearing set for re-funding Fremont County jail bond

The Fremont County Supervisors set a public hearing date and time of March 10 at 9:45 a.m. regarding authorizing re-funding of the law enforcement center bond.

As noted in an earlier article on this subject, the current jail bond was callable in June 2022, and interest rates were at an all-time low at that time. The original price tag on the law enforcement center was $5.4 million, and the county had paid $1.7 million to-date, with about $3.7 million outstanding, and a planned final payoff date of 2033. If the county refinanced the bond, they could save well over $300,000.

At the Feb. 24 meeting, Chip Schultz of Northland Securities told the supervisors interest rates were creeping up a little, but he was hoping they would settle down again before the March 10 meeting.

The supervisors discussed township trustee per diem rates and whether they should be raised. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen told the supervisors she had gone through old meeting books and couldn’t find the date the rate had been set at $8 per hour, but it was some time ago. She reminded the supervisors that it was a thankless job and that once citizens got on it, they never got off.