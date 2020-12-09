Public hearing set for sale of city-owned property at 804 S. Center St.

A public hearing was set for 6 p.m., Dec. 22, for the sale of city-owned property located at 804 S. Center St., during the Dec. 8 Shenandoah City Council meeting held over Zoom.

The council accepted the highest bid for $10,001 submitted by Leonard Hickey with a 4-1 vote. Sealed bids were to be submitted at Shenandoah City Hall by noon on Dec. 4. Two additional bids were received on the property from Allison Million and Tamara Gray.

Before voting, Councilwoman Toni Graham shared comments received from a concerned citizen related to the property's sale, saying the city couldn’t sell the property because the title was not clear. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen noted there were no issues with the title on the property.

Sorensen also suggested that the council provide reasoning for the bid they chose to accept.

“If you can give us some record support for the choice that you make, it would be helpful, I think, to everybody,” said Sorensen.

Councilwoman Rita Gibson asked Hickey for clarification on his plan for the property.

Hickey said it would be a second home for himself, his mother and his sister. He also plans to purchase repair materials from Habitat for Humanity.