Public hearing set for sale of city-owned property at 804 S. Center St.

A public hearing was set for 6 p.m., Dec. 22, for the sale of city-owned property located at 804 S. Center St., during the Dec. 8 Shenandoah City Council meeting held over Zoom.
The council accepted the highest bid for $10,001 submitted by Leonard Hickey with a 4-1 vote. Sealed bids were to be submitted at Shenandoah City Hall by noon on Dec. 4. Two additional bids were received on the property from Allison Million and Tamara Gray.
Before voting, Councilwoman Toni Graham shared comments received from a concerned citizen related to the property's sale, saying the city couldn’t sell the property because the title was not clear. City Attorney Mahlon Sorensen noted there were no issues with the title on the property.
Sorensen also suggested that the council provide reasoning for the bid they chose to accept.
“If you can give us some record support for the choice that you make, it would be helpful, I think, to everybody,” said Sorensen.
Councilwoman Rita Gibson asked Hickey for clarification on his plan for the property.
Hickey said it would be a second home for himself, his mother and his sister. He also plans to purchase repair materials from Habitat for Humanity.
Gibson made the motion to accept the highest bid from Hickey.
“All three of them look good and they’ve all got explanations as to what they want to do,” said Gibson. “Only to be fair last time, we excepted a bid and went with the highest bid, and I think that is what we should do.”
Councilwoman Toni Graham seconded the motion adding the completion date given in Hickey’s bid would make a big difference in the city's taxes.
Councilwoman Cindy Arman was the sole no vote.
“This bid isn’t about the money,” said Arman. “To me, it’s about helping families in our community get affordable living.”
In other business council:
Approved authorizing submittal of FY 2022 FAA 5-year Capital Improvement Program for the Shenandoah Regional Airport
Approved second payment [Invoice 101683-Draw 2] for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport T-Hangar Construction Project for $84,195.84 to Henningsen Construction, Inc.
Approved amending Chapter 69 Parking Regulations, Section 69.11, Paragraph 3. The amendment would not allow truck parking on Railroad Street on the East side from West Thomas Avenue to West Sheridan Avenue. A public hearing was set for 6 p.m., Dec. 22.
Approved sewer adjustment request for 1106 W. Lowell Ave. for $84.93 for November 2020 [October usage] Sewer Charges from Lou Saner.
Approved Nick Bosley as a Commissioner for the Shenandoah Low Rent Housing Agency Board and to serve until Feb. 1, 2024. Bosley replaces Brent Barnett, who recently moved out of the Shenandoah area.
Approved a new permit Class C Liquor License (LC) (Commercial) with outdoor service and Sunday sales for Sheila Hutchison D/B/A Dirt’s Place II located at 116 N. Blossom [Pending Dram Shop].
Approved liquor permit #BC0028220 [Old permit] refund for $18.75 to Casey’s General Store No. 2539 [501 W. Clarinda Ave.]
