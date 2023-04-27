During its April 25 meeting, the Shenandoah City Council voted unanimously to set a public hearing at 6 p.m. on May 9 for the sale of the building that once housed the city water plant at 204 N. Grass St. The building has sat empty since 2017 with the completion of the new facility on Ferguson Road.

With several possibilities for what the property can be used for, Austin and Kayla Terry said they have a three-year plan to complete the renovations if they purchase the property. Having completed multiple renovations of buildings and houses in Shenandoah and Essex over the past 10 years, Kayla said the two would do most of the work themselves.

Austin and Kayla said their initial plan would be to clean up the outside of the property, fix some windows and repair the roof. From there, the next step would be to secure the fencing, add privacy slats and offer that outdoor space for RV and boat storage.

Moving to the interior of the building, Austin and Kayla envision using the upper floor as an apartment or Airbnb, with ample storage or business spaces available on the first floor. Kayla said, “The upstairs would be like an investment opportunity,” generating revenue.

Austin explained the main floor would work well for storage or business space because “the building is so broken up in many different rooms, and there’s some of those rooms that there’s really not a lot to do with.” He said the rooms they think could be used for storage primarily have solid thick concrete walls.

Both said they have no plans to tear any portion of the building down and hope to utilize all available space, and if that means some of the rooms will be earmarked for open storage space then that is how they will proceed.

“That’s not the main drive for the project, but we're just trying to utilize all the space on the property versus just a little bit of the property,” Austin said.

In other business, council:

• Approved adopting plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of costs for certain public improvements described as the Raw Water Transmission Main Extension; Public Hearing item 5A.

• Approved a bid for the construction of certain public improvements described as the Raw Water Transmission Main Extension; Public Hearing item 5A.

• Approved 28E Agreement between the City of Shenandoah and the Shenandoah Community School District for a School Resource Officer from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2026.

• Approved the conveyance of the property located at 400 Evergreen St. to Christopher Hielen and executed any and all documents on behalf of the City of Shenandoah necessary to complete the conveyance.

• Approved Pay Application No. 1 in the amount of $14,822.37 to A1A Sandblasting for WTP Ground Storage Reservoir (GSR) Repairs Project.