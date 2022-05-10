 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Public invited to police memorial ceremony

Page County Newspapers

During National Police Officers’ Memorial Week, the Shenandoah Police Department invites the community to a police memorial ceremony at 6 p.m., Monday, May 16, at the Shenandoah City Hall gazebo. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held at the Shenandoah Safety Center Bricker Room on Sheridan Avenue to introduce the department’s new officers to the community.

