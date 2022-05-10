During National Police Officers’ Memorial Week, the Shenandoah Police Department invites the community to a police memorial ceremony at 6 p.m., Monday, May 16, at the Shenandoah City Hall gazebo. Following the ceremony, a reception will be held at the Shenandoah Safety Center Bricker Room on Sheridan Avenue to introduce the department’s new officers to the community.
Public invited to police memorial ceremony
Staff Report
Updated
