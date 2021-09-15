Pulitzer Prize winner attends Vietnam War reunion in Clarinda

“Because of a simple picture that was taken, and what you did afterwards, led to a whole new future, not only for you, but for Kim,” Counihan said to Ut.

A native of Vietnam, Ut became a photographer for the Associated Press in 1966 at the age of 16. He was following in the footsteps of his brother, Huynh Thanh My, who had also served as a photographer for the Associated Press. Ut said his brother was shot and killed Oct. 15, 1965, while photographing events in the Mekong Delta.

“I lost my older brother. He was an amazing guy and helped our family a lot. I didn’t know what to do with my life. I was too young at that time. I was only 15,” Ut said. “I went to the AP office for a job. The first time I asked them they said, ‘No, you’re too young. Go home and go to school.’ Two weeks later I tried again and they said, ‘Okay Nicky, welcome to AP.’ I was so happy to have a job.”

Ut covered the Vietnam War until 1975 when he came to Los Angeles. He then spent two years in Tokyo, Japan, before returning to Los Angeles. He then spent more than 40 years covering events in Hollywood.

“I was so happy to work in Hollywood. I saw all the big movie stars in their films, but I never talked to them. Now, I was taking pictures of them and talking to them,” Ut said.