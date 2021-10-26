Rain slows fieldwork, but harvest still ahead of schedule

The Iowa harvest continues ahead of normal with 60 percent of Iowa’s corn and 83 percent of soybeans harvested despite rainfall last week, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“An active weather pattern returned to Iowa this past week, which brought much needed rainfall across the state,” Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said. “Soybean harvest continues to make significant progress and should be wrapping up soon despite a soggy forecast.”

Both the corn and bean harvests are running ahead of the five-year average — corn by a week and beans by six days, the USDA said.

Corn growers in northeast and south central Iowa have more than half their crops remaining to be harvested. Moisture content of field corn being harvested for grain was 18 percent, unchanged from last week.

Although the soybean harvest in the southern third of the state is lagging, farmers in each of the southern districts harvested 18 percent or more of their soybean crop during the past week.