Rebranding of Shenandoah funeral home includes a new name

Along with the new year came a name change for a funeral home established in Shenandoah in 1951.

Three years ago, Marty and Kristy Rieken purchased Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home from Vaughn Livingston, who had joined the staff in 1983 as a funeral director before purchasing the funeral home from Fred Hackett Sr. in 2003.

At the time, the Riekens chose not to make any changes to the funeral home’s name, but started discussing rebranding this past year with the current General Manager and Funeral Director Staci Shearer. On Jan. 1, those changes were implemented along with a new name: Wabash Memorial Chapel.

Shearer said the Wabash Trace Nature Trail that stretches from Council Bluffs south to Blanchard in southwest Iowa and passes through Shenandoah inspired the business’s new name Wabash Memorial Chapel. She said the trace is one of her favorite places to take a walk because it is so peaceful and the sights and sounds of nature surround you. Shearer said they wanted to choose a name that would remain familiar to residents in southwest Iowa.

As a part-time pastor, Shearer also said it was her desire to avoid including funeral home in the new name. She thought including chapel would be more consoling as people relate chapels as a place of refuge or a place where they can worship.

Shearer said the recent trend in southwest Iowa has been to incorporate a complete name change when a funeral home is purchased rather than add the new owner’s last name to the existing name. She said along with the rebranding phase, a leaf symbol was included in the business logo and was incorporated in the logos used at the other two funeral homes owned by the Rieken’s in Oakland and Griswold to tie the three together.

Shearer assured residents in southwest Iowa that even though the name has changed, the direction and focus of the staff have not changed.

“Our focus is that you will not walk this journey alone,” Shearer said.

Shearer said in addition to herself, staff would still include long-time support staff Richard Robinson and Matt Livingston, who serves as a funeral director, preplanning consultant and handles marker and monument sales.

The tagline incorporated by Wabash Memorial Chapel — “you will not walk this journey alone” — was inspired by a note Kristy wrote to her sister during a difficult time. Shearer said that message describes the services provided by the staff at Wabash Memorial Chapel.

“We’re all here supporting you,” Shearer said.

That’s our purpose, to walk alongside with our families during their time of grief so that they don’t have to bear that burden all by themselves. And it just doesn’t stop at the end of our service. It goes on and on until we’re no longer called upon.”

Shearer said Wabash Memorial Chapel remains a full-service funeral home, including cremation services, markers and monuments. She said a new sign featuring the name change would be placed out front as soon as the ground thaws.

“We’re still focused on serving all of southwest Iowa like we have been since 1951,” Shearer said.