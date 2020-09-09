Record turnout for Fremont County 3D archery tournament

A weekend cool-down and cabin fever may have helped boost attendance at the fourth annual Fremont County 3D Archery Tournament, “The Nodding Ham,” this year, as organizers saw a much larger attendance than seen in previous years.
A group of 45 archers came out for the event held at the Fremont County archery range on Aug. 29, many of them showing up a couple of hours before the tournament was slated to start. Archers came from Iowa, Nebraska and Missouri, from within a radius of about 75 miles away, for the most part.
This year’s event consisted of 22 targets and one challenge target that did not affect the archer’s score but, if shot successfully, entered him or her in a drawing for a prize of $100 off a taxidermy mount from Vic’s Taxidermy. Targets were split about equally between being on open ground or at the edge of the woods and in the woods along the trails. Archers took two shots at each target, aside from the challenge target, and both shots counted towards their final scores.
Scoring was IBO ring scoring of 11 points for the smallest ring, 10 for the next, eight for the next, five for anywhere on the body, and 0 for misses. A perfect score, which no one achieved, would have been 484 points.
Final scores for the archers were as follows:
Youth
Compound Hunter
Male Female
Aidan Cox-368 (1st Place) Jocelyn Tackett-368 (1st Place)
Brexton Roberts-366 (2nd Place) Hayley Tate-227 (2nd Place)
Spencer Baier-347 (3rd Place) Mariah Hamilton-204 (3rd Place)
Carson Chilton-342
Mason Dovel-321
Wyatt Conrad-201 (incomplete)
Hunter Codney-(no scores returned)
Mavrick Secord-(no scores returned)
Carter Hunt-(no scores returned)
Adult
Compound Hunter
Male Female
Todd Price-424 (1st Place) Susie Forbes-222 (1st Place)
John Weiss-395 (2nd Place) Fancy Tate-166 (2nd Place)
Warren Forbes-377 (3rd Place) Madison Mace-(no scores returned)
Cory Chilton-374
Billy Tate-363
Brady Coates-355
Robert Drummond-341
Tabor Elliott-289
Mike Dovel-218 (incomplete)
Pat Doherty-(no scores returned)
Andrew Codney-(no scores returned)
Matt Codney-(no scores returned)
Walt Secord-(no scores returned)
Compound Open
Male Female
Ben Roberts-374 (1st Place)
Michael Kenter-326 (2nd Place)
Matt Schneider-322 (3rd Place)
Mike Mace-(no scores returned)
Travis Schuppan-(no scores returned)
Traditional
Male Female
Bill Rigby-302 (1st Place)
Nathan Kier-20 (2nd Place)(incomplete)
Scott Holmes-(no scores returned)
Senior
Compound Hunter
Male Female
Robert Gamache-374 (1st Place)
Fred Intorre-280 (2nd Place)
David Halsey-274 (3rd Place)
Richard Bristol-269
Steve Braunschweig-176
Traditional
Male Female
Bob Athen-343 (1st Place)
Randy Moreland-169 (2nd Place)
Chris Holmes-(no scores returned)
Jim Grubb-(no scores returned)
Eight archers ended up qualifying for the challenge target prize from Vic’s Taxidermy, with Robert Gamache’s name ultimately being drawn as the winner. Organizers were thrilled when Randy Moreland of Moreland Furniture of Nebraska City donated a $550 value recliner as a prize to be won by drawing from all of the participant’s names. John Weiss won this prize. Matt Schneider of Middle-American Outdoors donated a high quality Bulldog Targets target for use as a raffle item during the event, and this prize was won by Mason Dovel. Gift cards valued at $50 each from Bass Pro in Council Bluffs and Orscheln Farm & Home in Shenandoah and Nebraska City were given to the top scorers (male and female) in the compound open, compound hunter and traditional categories, across all three age groups. Those winners were:
Jocelyn Tackett, Top Female Archer in Compound Hunter;
Todd Price, Top Male Archer in Compound Hunter;
Ben Roberts, Top Male Archer in Compound Open, and
Bob Athen, Top Male Archer in Traditional.
There were many, many other prizes donated by area businesses and groups, including:
Middle-American Outdoors;
Orscheln Farm & Home-Shenandoah;
Sidney Argus-Herald;
Naturecraft Taxidermy and Archery;
Whip’s Bar & Grill;
Mondo’s Restaurant;
Sidney Foods;
Driever Designs;
HyVee;
Gold Buckle Productions;
Fremont County VA Office;
Horseshoe Café;
Lancaster Archery Supply;
Silver Spur Bar & Grill, and
Subway-Shenandoah.
Sandy Parmenter, Executive Director of Southwest Iowa Development Corporation, the nonprofit organization that holds the event every year said, “This year we were blessed with target sponsorships from Great Western Bank in Sidney and Hamburg, Caseys in Sidney, MidAmerican Energy, Moreland Furniture and Shepherd’s Frock, Middle-American Outdoors, and H&R Block of Sidney. The Fremont County Tourism Board gave us a sizeable grant to get started again this year, and the Sidney Argus-Herald has provided advertising every year we’ve done this.”
“On top of all that, I’ve got a great group of guys, Charlie Dovel, Mike Dovel, Brady Coates and Mike Kenter, who help design the course, clear the trails, and set up the event every year. This year, Ben Roberts and Brexton Roberts also helped out, as did Mason Dovel. My daughter, Katie Kier and son-in-law, Nate Kier, have helped at all stages every year, too. Ben Roberts built the challenge target that frustrated many of the archers, and he also helped out with rounding up sponsors for the event.”
“All in all,” Parmenter concluded, “this was just an outstanding year for the event. We were thrilled to see so many archers show up, glad to get good feedback about the course and the challenges, and really happy to be able to introduce a lot of new people to our county’s campground and archery range. Everyone we talked to said they’d be back, most planned to bring friends, and many asked if we could hold tournaments more often. We’ll take that.”
Parmenter noted that one of the archers, Matt Schneider of Middle-American Outdoors, made video of the event that he planned to share on the Middle-American Outdoors YouTube channel in the future, and suggested people should check out videos from Schneider and Ben Roberts on Middle-American Outdoors YouTube and Facebook pages.
Plans are already underway for next year’s event, and a veterans’ shoot and a possible primitive skills event are being considered for the future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!