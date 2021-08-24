Redistricting panel plans 3 virtual hearings

In preparing previous plans, the agency never has had a deviation from that standard of more than 1 percent. Any greater deviation would have to be justified by the Iowa Legislature.

“So for congressional redistricting, it's a matter of combining 99 counties in whatever combination you can come up with to get to that equal population requirement,” he said, comparing it to working on a 99-piece puzzle.

The process gets more challenging as the agency creates legislative districts that are equal in population, split as few political subdivisions as possible and maintain compactness and continuity, he said. No consideration can be given to where incumbents live, election results or demographic information except as how the Voting Rights Act would apply.

“The only information on our computer will be population,” Cook said. “Population is absolutely the most important standard, but it’s not the only consideration. Providing a plan that best blends the various standards does not lend itself to any precise mathematical calculation.”