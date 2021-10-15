Redistricting will be lawmakers’ priority, Reynolds says

The Republican governor, appearing in Cedar Rapids for a wide-ranging interview as part of The Gazette’s Iowa Ideas conference, said conversations about a legal response to workplace vaccine requirements are ongoing but won’t detract or distract from the redistricting issue. Lawmakers earlier rejected a set of elections maps drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency, and are coming back this month to consider a second version.

“That’s the No. 1 focus, and we’ll see where they go from there,” Reynolds said.

Much of the governor’s focus the past 18 months has been on pandemic-related issues, and she credited efforts to keep Iowans working and to reopen businesses ahead of many other states with helping put state government in a position where it has a $1.24 billion surplus and $800 million in reserves.

In hindsight, Reynolds said, she would have not closed Iowa’s schools early in the spring semester of 2020 had more been known then about the coronavirus pandemic, which peaked in Iowa last November.

But “we were in uncharted territory, there wasn’t a playbook” and seemingly each week the information was changing, she said.