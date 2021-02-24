Relax and shop in a tranquil atmosphere

“I have a lot of different items and I try to keep everything a little different,” said Gee. “I want it to be a nice experience.”

Gee said her theme is romancing your life and located at the back of the store is the entrance to a relaxing spa that includes two soaking tubs, a steam shower, a dry sauna and a massage therapist upon request. Gee said the spa was incorporated into the business because the building where her husband’s office is located had a steam shower and dry sauna from when it was home to a gym back in the ’70s.

“So I knew that I wanted to remodel that,” said Gee.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, the spa is open by appointment only. Gee said singles, couples, mothers and daughters and groups have all rented the area and outside food and drinks are allowed. She said the spa area is used a lot for wedding parties

“It’s fun because they have the whole area to themselves,” said Gee. “Its nice and cozy back there and they can play their own music and sit and relax and visit. A lot of them come out and do a little shopping.”

In addition to the spa, yoga and pilates classes were offered until the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Gee said once things get back to normal, she hopes to bring the classes back to the studio.