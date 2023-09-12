“On Sept. 11, 2021, ordinary Americans performed extraordinary acts of heroism,” Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen said during the American Legion Post No. 88 Patriot’s Day Ceremony held at Bogart Park on Sept. 11.

Community members gathered on the stairs of the United Methodist Church at noon across the street from Bogart Park to pay respect to the victims of the terrorist attacks 22 years ago and honor the heroes.

The Shenandoah High School Marching band, under the direction of Elliott Smith, participated in the ceremony Monday afternoon, performing the “National Anthem” and “America the Beautiful.”

“A generation of women and men took the call of duty by joining in our armed forces to defend our nation and our democracy,” McQueen said.

On this patriot day, we pay tribute to the heroes and victims who lost their lives on Sept. 11, and we recommit ourselves to the spirit of unity, patriotism and service that carries our nation through the days that followed that.”

McQueen addressed the audience, saying those we call heroes were ordinary men and women who were already heroes to many.

“They were the mothers who tucked their kids into bed at night,” McQueen said. “They were the fathers who drove the neighborhood carpools to school. They were the daughters who made their parents proud and the sons who lifted up their friends.”

“Unity is what makes us who we are as Americans,” McQueen said. “It is our greatest strength. When we come together on this day and every day, we demonstrate that even in the darkness, America remains a bright beacon of light and hope for the world.”

A tradition carried down in fire departments through the years is the Striking of the Four Fives as a form of rendering final honors.

Shenandoah volunteer firefighter Tom Holben addressed the crowd, reading, “The fire service is rich with ceremony and custom and tradition. Our custom of rendering final honors has its origins in the fire department of the city of New York, where many years ago, long before the advent of radios or pagers, fire alarms, and daily announcements were dispatched from the central headquarters to outline firehouses by a system of bell commands and telegraph. Each type of alarm or announcement would have its own number and series of bell strikes. When a firefighter died in the line of duty, or when some important official or personage died, headquarters would transmit five bell strikes repeated in four series with a slight pause between each series followed by the announcement. This was done as long ago as 1865 in the New York City Fire Department to inform the rank and file of the death of Abraham Lincoln. The custom has continued down to the present day, and this form of rendering final honors to departed comrades is known in the fire service as striking the four fives.”

As the audience stood, Shenandoah Fire Cadets Henry Martin, Abby Martin, Jonah Chandler, Rafe Rodewald, Nathan Johnson and Kaelyn Surrell carried out the Striking the Four Fives tradition.

Others participating in the ceremony on Monday were Joe Jardon, commander of the American Legion Post No. 88; Jack Langley, chaplain for the Shenandoah Police Department; Linda Davis, American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 88; Curtis Osborn, grand exalted ruler of the Shenandoah Elks Lodge and the American Legion Color Guard presenting the Color Guard Rifle Salute.