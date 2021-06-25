Rep. Axne Announces $151,200 in USDA Rural Development Grants for Facilities in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Atlantic and Corning

ATLANTIC — Today, Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) announced a total of $151,200 in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development grant funding will be distributed to four facilities across Iowa’s Third Congressional District to help fund projects at a rural library, an opera center, a hospital and a mental health service provider.

“I’m pleased to see these investments coming back to help protect and upgrade Iowa’s rural communities,” said Rep. Axne. “Whether it’s funding to help Shenandoah get a new ambulance or Atlantic to upgrade city facilities, these funds will benefit Iowans across the Third District.”