 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rep. Axne Announces $151,200 in USDA Rural Development Grants for Facilities in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Atlantic and Corning
0 comments

Rep. Axne Announces $151,200 in USDA Rural Development Grants for Facilities in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Atlantic and Corning

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rep. Axne Announces $151,200 in USDA Rural Development Grants for Facilities in Clarinda, Shenandoah, Atlantic and Corning

ATLANTIC — Today, Rep. Cindy Axne (IA-03) announced a total of $151,200 in United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development grant funding will be distributed to four facilities across Iowa’s Third Congressional District to help fund projects at a rural library, an opera center, a hospital and a mental health service provider.

“I’m pleased to see these investments coming back to help protect and upgrade Iowa’s rural communities,” said Rep. Axne. “Whether it’s funding to help Shenandoah get a new ambulance or Atlantic to upgrade city facilities, these funds will benefit Iowans across the Third District.”

Shenandoah Medical Center will receive $50,000 to help cover the purchase of a new ambulance. The total cost of the ambulance is expected to be approximately $218,000.

A $50,000 grant will also be used to purchase furnishings and equipment for a new child and family center at Southwest Iowa Families, Inc. in Clarinda.

The City of Atlantic will receive $26,300 to purchase new computer equipment, flooring, and other upgrades.

Another $24,900 will fund the addition of gutter systems on the exterior of the Corning Opera House Cultural Center, which has been restored to its original historical grandeur and is open for public use.

USDA Rural Development Community Facilities grant funds can be used to help finance essential buildings and equipment that are available for public use in communities with a population of 20,000 or fewer.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics