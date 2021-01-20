Republican lawmakers reject proposed mask mandate at Iowa Capitol

However, state lawmakers write the rules that govern the Iowa State Capitol.

Republicans, who hold majorities and thus set policies and the lawmaking agenda in the Iowa House and Senate, have said they recommend people wear faces masks in the Capitol but have declined to require them.

One Republican lawmaker during Tuesday’s committee meeting appeared to support a mask mandate in the Capitol despite his votes against the proposals.

House rules committee chairman Cecil Dolecheck, R-Mount Ayr, said he understands the Democrats’ proposed mask requirement, and that the proposals were defeated for “reasons beyond my purview.”

Dolecheck is 69 years old, and Ringgold County, which he represents, currently has the state’s highest 14-day average rate for new COVID-19 cases, at 25%.

“It really shouldn’t be (a point of contention). I hope everyone wears a mask and does their part to mitigate the spread (of the virus),” said Dolecheck, who was the only Republican on the committee to speak about the proposed mask mandate during the hearing.

All lawmakers --- Democrat and Republican --- who participated in the hearing appeared to be wearing face masks.