Republicans advance bill to ban '1619 Project' in school curriculum

Wheeler’s bill states the Iowa Legislature, “has a strong interest in promoting an accurate account of this nation’s history through public schools and forming young people into knowledgeable and patriotic citizens.” During the subcommittee hearing, he expressed his support for the “1776 Project,” a conservative-led production to counter the “1619 Project.”

Wheeler’s bill, House File 222 advanced out of the three-member subcommittee with the support of Wheeler and fellow Republican Rep. Henry Stone, from Forest City. It is now eligible for consideration by the Iowa House’s education committee.

Multiple Black Iowans spoke at the legislative hearing in support of the legislation and efforts to ban the use of the “1619 Project” in Iowa classrooms.

“Here’s a movement that wants to erase our history,” said Bernie Hayes, of Cedar Rapids. “We’re presenting a view of history through one lens, and frankly we need all the lenses.”