Republicans back Reynolds on sending troopers to the border

But on deploying Iowa troopers, he said, "I don’t know if this is the best use of state resources, especially when we are seeing some rising crime in the state of Iowa and that’s happening under the governor’s watch. So I think her focus should probably be keeping our own house in order.“

Wahls said the Biden administration is taking border security seriously and taking steps to improve it, “but it’s not a problem that can be fixed overnight. … President Trump had four years to fix the border problem, and he didn’t do it. So that’s a problem that he (Biden) inherited from the Trump administration."

IOWA senators support

During his weekly call with Iowa reporters, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, who has been in Washington since 1975 and the U.S. Senate since 1981, said it was up to Reynolds to make the decision she did.

"I think the governor is in the right and helping the governor of Texas out because the federal government is not doing its job,“ he said. ”If it was doing its job, we wouldn't have anybody crossing the border."