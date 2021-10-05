Republicans reject first redistricting maps

In Iowa, the districts are drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency --- a department of nonpartisan legal and data analysts --- to make each district as equal in population as possible. By law, the LSA cannot consider the political ramifications of the changes --- how new district lines will affect individual lawmakers’ reelection chances or the balance of power in the Legislature.

With the first set of maps rejected, LSA will now draw a second set of maps, and legislators will again vote on those.

If legislators reject those maps, LSA draws a third set. Legislators must approve the third set of maps, but they then have the ability to amend those, if they choose and have enough votes to approve.

This year’s redistricting process is months behind schedule across the country because of U.S. Census data that was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of that delay, Iowa lawmakers are under something of a time crunch. The deadline set in the state constitution is already passed, and the Iowa Supreme Court has granted the Iowa Legislature an extended deadline until December 1.