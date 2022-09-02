Resident raises concern over M63 road repairs

Concerns about repairs made to O Avenue, or M63, near the border of Page and Montgomery counties were raised Aug. 30 during a meeting of the Page County Board of Supervisors.

Speaking in public comments, Tom Wagoner said there were inconsistencies with the profile shown on the plans for the project. Wagoner said he has been sharing his concerns about the project with Page County Engineer J.D. King since May.

"Then, on the north end, the end of project detail was not even close to being followed. I notified (Supervisor) Chuck (Morris) about that and I said the time to take care of it was immediately. Nothing happened. There was no sense of urgency," Wagoner said.

As a result, Wagoner said a dip formed at the north end of the road and King brought that to the attention of the board Aug. 16. Wagoner said he repeatedly asked how the dip would be fixed and received no response.

Now, Wagoner said it has been proposed "scabbing' the road into Montgomery County.

"That would be a thin overlay out where that tapers onto the concrete. That will be a maintenance issue in the future. Then, if Montgomery County, decides to do work, then they're going to say you going to have to pay us to make sure your project fits in smoothly with theirs. That is the wrong thing to do. It needs to be done right," Wagoner said.

During his engineering report, King said pavement markings were to be painted on M63 Tuesday and some patching would be done on the road in the next couple of weeks.

In all, King said 11 miles of pavement was placed on M63. However, the area of concern near the county line for Page and Montgomery counties, only covers approximately 100 feet, King said.

Supervisor Jacob Holmes said the plans called for the road to start tapering 300 feet in order to properly meet the existing concrete. Since the work was not done to specification, Holmes questioned if the company should have to fix the problem to meet the plan rather than simply smoothing out the surface of the road.

Supervisor Chuck Morris said he has heard more positive comments about the 11 miles of resurfacing that was done on the road than the 100-foot problem area.

"Let's look at the big picture here on the improvement that was made and have some confidence it's going to get fixed. These contractors are busy this summer. It's not fixed yet. It will get fixed," Morris said.

"If Tom hadn't called this out, were they going to fix it? Because I don't have confidence they were," Holmes said. "If you have a perfect road for 10.5 miles and then the last 100 feet is terrible, that doesn't make that okay. It's got to all be right."

King agreed he is not satisfied with the project, currently, given the size of the dip that exists.

"We won't final out Stanton Road until it's fixed. Until it's proper," King said.

In other business Tuesday, the board approved amending the minutes for the Aug. 2 meeting of the Board of Supervisors. In the minutes, Mark Eilers was identified as making a comment to the board when it was actually Mark Cutler who spoke.