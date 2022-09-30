Resident revisits concerns about Shenandoah Hills Wind Project

Tandon VanScyoc was present at the Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting on Sept. 27 to revisit his concerns about the Shenandoah Hills Wind Project.

He wanted to know about a possible moratorium for the turbine project and asked the board, “Can you give me a date? Next week? A month? A year?”

He’s concerned that they are cutting it close and wanted to make sure the supervisors are paying attention to what was taking place in Page County. The supervisors said they have not made any decision and have not talked about it with their attorney.

VanScyoc also asked about the environmental impact study from Invenergy. Supervisor Randy Hickey told him that the study starts at the federal level and they are not required to put out results. VanScyoc disagreed.

Supervisor Clark echoed Hickey’s reasoning that the study is between the federal government and the company, not the Fremont County Board of Supervisors.

“The way I understand it is that Invenergy pays for the environmental impact study,” Supervisor Dustin Sheldon explained. “It is their document. It’s between them and Fish and Wildlife. If you want to see exactly what that says, you’ll have to contact Invenergy to get that document. It’s at their discretion as to whether they want to release that to you. To my knowledge, we don’t have access to that.”

VanScyoc said Deputy County Attorney Ryan Dale sent him a timeline completed in 2019.

“This is the scope of the application. It is supposed to give the sites and each of the areas. There would be results of each of these that talks about the raptors, the eagles, etc.,” VanScyoc said.

Hickey said that would be up to the Fish and Wildlife to go after Invenergy and put a stop to it, not the board.

VanScyoc asked, “Shouldn’t you guys be concerned because it does state here that the northern long-eared bat is in the eastern part of the county. It is a federal endangered species.”

Hickey said he is concerned with “everything that is endangered,” but that “the bottom line is that Invenergy has to deal with Fish and Wildlife.”

“Not with us,” he said. “Invenergy has to comply with all federal and state laws, conservation included.”

“So you’re not concerned with it? I would think you guys would be concerned with that especially as farmers,” VanScyoc continued.

Clark responded that being concerned and being able to take action to prevent it are two totally different things.

“Invenergy is not working for us,” Sheldon added. “They put in an application just like every other business has to do in our county. We didn’t approach them. There’s a lot of misconception going on that they are working for us. This is between the landowner and the energy company. That is where the business transaction takes place.”

In other business, the board approved the Fremont County Pledge for a local road safety plan in preparation for the future Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) program. The SS4A discretionary program funds regional, local and tribal safety initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries. Board members also approved a $300 contract for the winterization of the sprinkler system with Lawn World, and the board signed a resolution to reject the bid received on Project L-CO36 for pavement markings due to the excessive amount of the bid.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be Oct. 5.