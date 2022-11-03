Residents displeased over Fremont County farm bidding process

Jared Moyer and John Moyer were at the Nov. 2 Fremont County Board of Supervisors meeting to communicate their displeasure about the advertising of bids for a county farm lease.

“I came to express my concern about the lack of advertising on the county farm bidding this year," Jared Moyer said. "You usually run an ad in the local papers a few weeks before the deadline, and this year I hadn’t seen anything, except I saw that you ran it over a month ago in the Hamburg Reporter.”

Jared said his dad, John Moyer, came into the courthouse to ask about the deadline and was told he had until the end of the day on Friday, Oct. 28 to put in a bid.

“But after he left, they called and said it was 9 a.m. instead, so we missed it," he said. "I think that’s kind of poor, and I think you could do better. Shouldn’t it be advertised more than one time?”

Supervisor Randy Hickey said it was run in Hamburg Reporter and the Tabor Beacon, the county official newspapers. Supervisor Chris Clark added that the county is only required to run it one time.

“It should be run more than that," John Moyer said. "I think it was improperly advertised and we were given misinformation. We have a lot invested in that ground in the past six years. We’ve cleaned it up and had the terraces fixed. We’ve been good tenants and I think we deserve consideration.”

“We really can’t do that, to be honest with you," Supervisor Dustin Sheldon said. "I understand your frustration but you knew the deadline was coming, and I don’t know any other way to say this but you don’t have to wait until the deadline date to bring a bid in.”

Clark said because the space is public ground, there is a process that must be followed in order to bid it.

Sheldon added, “No one is questioning how you’ve treated the land. But the process is the same for everyone and there is not a whole lot we can do. I wish there was.”

John asked if the county could rebid and Sheldon told him one bid came in, and if they reject that bid, the county would be opened up to legalities.

The board opened the one bid received for the lease of the county land for the next three years. The bid from B & C Farms came in at $255 per acre of the 141.27 acres. The supervisors tabled action on accepting the bid, pending approval of liability insurance.

Susie McDonald from Emerson was at the board meeting to once again address the board regarding the creation of an ordinance to protect Fremont County in the event of a pipeline being built in the county. Summit Carbon Solutions submitted a permit application to the Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) in January 2022 for a project called Midwest Express CO2, a project that consists of approximately 700 miles across five states.

McDonald shared an ordinance from Shelby County and referenced material within their ordinance and said that other counties are using it as a guideline to help write ordinances specific for their counties.

“We need to have something in place before a permit is granted for this pipeline," she said. "If we do not have an ordinance in place, we have no protections for this pipeline and for others to potentially follow. Summit is doing everything to protect their interest, we need to do the same.”

McDonald also shared information she received from the IUB as she feels there is confusion regarding the IUB and their role regarding the pipelines and ordinances.

She read an email received by the IUB, “Iowa Code Chapter 479B provides the IUB with a final decision on permitting, including location of the pipeline. If the county adopts an ordinance, the ordinance will be considered by the IUB as part of its final decision of whether to grant a permit. The IUB does not have jurisdiction over the adoption of ordinances by a county.”

McDonald reiterated that she attended the meeting to urge the supervisors to adopt an ordinance to protect Fremont County.

Jan Norris from Montgomery County was also present at the meeting. She indicated that she is not an affected landowner, but is close enough to the proposed pipeline that she is an interested party.

“I was at the public hearing in Shelby County and wanted to update you if you weren’t aware of what was going on," she said. "Their supervisors spent several months, a lot of time and money to develop the draft of their ordinance. They met with the zoning board and other committees before completing the ordinance. They retained outside counsel so they could make sure their comprehensive plan was incorporated into their ordinance properly. They are protecting themselves and have done a lot of work.”

Norris said she wanted to bring to the supervisor’s attention that there is something they can do now to protect the county before the pipeline permit is granted, because once the permit is granted by the IUB it would be too late to enact an ordinance.

“They didn’t feel as if 50 feet was adequate, so they went with 1,000 feet setback from homes and livestock and two miles from any city limits,” she said, sharing maps of the pipeline and indicating its proximity to the Shenandoah city limits. She asked the supervisors to consider the setbacks for Fremont County.

“And although my husband and I are opposed to it, we promise to always give accurate information to any questions that are asked of us. We do follow it closely. Any resources I can provide, please ask,” Norris concluded.

In other business, county engineer Dan Davis asked the board to sign and approve the IDOT payment voucher for $46,879.21 with HGM Associates for engineering services for L-31 over Waubonsie Creek Bridge per agreement through Oct. 15. The board moved to approve.

The supervisors also approved a motion to change the Nov. 16 board meeting date to Tuesday, Nov. 15, to allow for the required canvassing of the Nov. 8 election.

The next meeting for the Fremont County Board of Supervisors will be held Nov. 9.