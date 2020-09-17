Restrictions lifted at Page County Courthouse

Specific procedures at the Page County Courthouse that were implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been discontinued, following a decision by the Board of Supervisors during a meeting Sept. 15.
As of Sept. 21, members of the public are being allowed to enter the building through either the north or south doors. Previously, the north door had been closed.
The handicapped-accessible door on the lower level is also now open.
During past months, an individual had been stationed at the south door to monitor visitors coming into the courthouse, but that position has been eliminated.
Supervisor Chair Chuck Morris said the steps the county took to keep employees and visitors safe, and to limit community spread of the virus, were necessary, but added that he believed it was “time for us to transition to something different.”
People entering the building are being encouraged to continue wearing masks or other appropriate face coverings while in common areas, but such action is not mandatory.
The supervisors noted that attempting to enforce a mask mandate would place the burden of enforcement on county employees in each office.
“I think it creates undue stress on our elected officials,” Morris said. “They’re busy enough with their work.”
If individuals refuse to comply with a recommendation to wear a mask in a public space, “then shame on them,” he said.
Supervisor Alan Armstrong said he “would like to think that everybody would wear one,” but acknowledged that such a guideline is not always followed.
With barriers in place in the interiors of offices, staff members can be protected from exposure by visitors who do not wear masks, Armstrong and Morris agreed.
“It needs to be said again how well our people have done in difficult circumstances,” Morris said. “They have provided outstanding service.”
From the onset of the pandemic to the present, he said, “we have learned more about the disease. We have been prudent, and we will continue to be prudent. We’re going to ask people to please wear that mask.”
The Clerk of Court’s office is under the jurisdiction of the Iowa Supreme Court, and masks are required in that office as well as in the courtroom during proceedings there.
In other matters at the Sept. 15 meeting, Page County Conservation Department Director John Schwab discussed issues that have arisen after a recent fish kill at the lake at Pierce Creek Recreation Area.
Catfish have been the only fish taken from the lake since that incident. “There have been no other species,” Schwab said.
The county has contacted the Natural Resource Conservation Service for assistance, and that agency is planning to take a “population sampling” at the lake and conduct a related investigation. A watershed inspection has also been requested.
In addition, Schwab said, large-scale projects may be considered, such as dredging the lake or raising the water level.
Meanwhile, the lake at Pioneer Park is scheduled to be drained starting Oct. 12. In preparation for that, fishing regulations have been altered.
“Anything you catch, you can keep,” Schwab said, noting that officials are trying to lower the existing fish population.
In other activities involving the conservation department, debris is being cleared from horse trails at Pierce Creek and hiking trails at Nodaway Valley Park.
At Rapp Park, trees are being planted, with the goal of providing more shade at the location. Varieties of trees include Kentucky pecan, bald cypress, swamp elm, Kentucky coffee and royal crab apple.
Schwab said that despite the continuing impact of the pandemic, his department’s revenue was actually “ahead of schedule” after two months into the current fiscal year.
In other business, the board:
Approved a bid of $2,450 from Chad Mascher of Clarinda for demolition and related work at the county farm at the southwest edge of Clarinda. The project involves tearing down a house at the site, removing brush and grading portions of the land. Mascher’s bid was one of two received. The other, for $8,000, was submitted by Berry Construction of Clarinda.
Learned that three county departments -- public health, emergency management and safety -- would begin operations the first week of October in the courthouse annex on West Washington Street in Clarinda. Renovation work has been completed, including infrastructure updates required to handle the departments’ technology systems. For the work, the county utilized funds available through the federal CARES Act, thereby avoiding additional costs to local taxpayers.
Approved the abatement of taxes on three mobile homes located in the county.
Approved signing a title sheet for EWP Project #3.
