One retired Shenandoah teacher has turned her talents into an entrepreneurial venture.

Shelley Davidson retired from her Shenandoah Elementary art instructor position in 2020, and within a couple of months, her Flying Cow art studio was in business.

Davidson taught art K-8 for 24 years in Kansas, Missouri and Iowa and now she offers art for pre-kindergartners through adults. She said she came to the teaching profession late.

“I had always been interested in teaching. I was a graphic designer and an art director for many years but then realized that as a single parent, I needed a schedule that matched my kids,” she said.

After Davidson made the decision to retire from education, she said the transition was an easy one.

“I had been thinking about it for years, back when I was living in Kansas City. It’s just the kind of thing art and music teachers can do when they retire," she said. "My contacts were geared toward homeschool parents at first because I heard there was a need for art lessons.”

Her studio is called the Flying Cow because her house sits up on a windy hill in the country and there are plenty of cows around, she said.

The space she has works perfectly for her needs and she was thrilled she was allowed to have a studio in the extra outbuilding.

“I have lovely landlords. They fixed it up so nicely and are happy to have me," she asid. "Star Ann and Ed Kloberdanz have been nothing but wonderful supporters of this. Where else would I have this kind of setup? It’s perfect!”

There are a variety of students and groups who have created projects in The Flying Cow studio. Davidson has worked with support groups, retired teachers, grandparents with their grandchildren and has hosted Christmas parties, birthday parties, bridal showers, mommy and me sessions and family art sessions across all sorts of media. She offers painting, drawing, textiles, mixed media, clay, and bigger group projects.

Davidson said her schedule is not very structured, and she enjoys the flexibility her studio provides.

“It’s fairly laid back. I try to set the schedule around parents and what their needs are," she said. "If I set it up, they sign up and then realize they are on vacation, have swim lessons, etc. So I went and looked at the baseball, softball, tennis schedules, things like that so I can figure out which day might work best for families.

"During the school year, I generally have two or three classes a week. One is during the early-out Wednesday and then again on Thursday afternoons. The homeschool kids like that schedule, too. They do their academics in the morning and then have their extras in the afternoons. The homeschool parents have asked me to do more academics than just fun crafty things so that will change a bit.”

The summer months get a bit warm, so Davidson moves classes to the morning.

“It gets hot quickly so now I do the littles about 10 to 11:30 in the morning on Tuesdays and my older kids on Wednesdays or Thursdays," she said. "I can work with up to 10 people at a time but have had as many as 18 when I worked with a 4-H club. I had plenty of parent help so I was able to do that.”

Davidson doesn’t meet with the same kids every week.

“It’s usually a one and done unless we are working with clay," she said. "The challenge is coming up with something that is appropriate for the differences in ages and adapting the art project to that. It’s nice when the older ones take it up a notch and also help with the young ones.”

A passionate volunteer, Davidson’s artwork can be seen throughout the community. During RAGBRAI 2016, she taught many people to make plastic pop bottle flowers to decorate the community for the big event. She has designed Shenandoah’s RAGBRAI logo, the Wabash Trace Rooster Tail Ride logo and, most recently, started the Shenandoah Community Art Flag project.

The flag project is an evolving art project that invites all ages to participate in creating "hand art" flags to be added to a finished banner. Davidson said she will be taking the banner to community events such as ShenFest, Fourth of July and the Farmers Market.

“This project is being launched by Shen Pride in partnership with the Flying Cow Studio to encourage a supportive and positive community spirit. It’s about ... do you care about your community? Can we be nice to each other? Can we be kind? Can we be accepting? Look for this at our community events,” she said.

Davidson is always looking for new students, and especially wants to expand her adult groups. You can learn more about The Flying Cow Studio through her Instagram or Facebook account under Shelley Linver Davidson. Those interested in learning more or scheduling an event can send a message on Facebook or reach her at 712-246-9195 or eatyoureggshel@hotmail.com.