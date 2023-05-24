Whether you grew up watching the movie “Grease” starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John or not, you are sure to enjoy the Southwest Iowa Theatre Group presentation of the musical on the Stan Orton Stage at the Park Playhouse located in Sportsman’s Park in Shenandoah.

The cast is mainly made up of high school students and college-age adults, with a few middle school students worked into the mix, who have been busy learning unfamiliar dances, songs and slang from the ‘50s. And they have done a fantastic job bringing the energy from the ‘50s style to the stage. The musical includes three adult characters: Teen Angel, Vince Fontaine and Miss Lynch.

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, Sandy Dumbrowski has transferred to Rydell High from Australia after spending the summer at the beach. She is introduced to a group of girls at the school that calls themselves the Pink Ladies, and when they find out the boy she hung out with at the beach was Danny Zuko, the leader of the T-Birds, they make sure the two run into each other. Danny is surprised to see Sandy, thinking she had returned to Australia at the end of the summer and, for a brief moment, lets down his cool guy act. But he quickly recovers, upsetting and confusing Sandy. Throughout the show, Sandy is adjusting to life at Rydell High and trying to fit in, as the T-Birds and Pink Ladies all have drama going on of their own. At the show’s end, Sandy decides she needs to lose the good girl vibe and be more like one of the Pink Ladies, which sends Danny to his knees.

While the musical features many of the movie’s memorable scenes, some take place in slightly different scenarios, which threw me off a bit at first. But, I shouldn’t have expected the musical to follow the movie exactly. Also included are all the favorite iconic songs from the movie that I hummed along to, and Sophia Adkins as Sandy Dumbrowski nails the song “Hopelessly Devoted to You.”

The stage is designed to resemble what it would have looked like in the 1950s, with a full top-notch live band. And so as not to disappoint, the Grease Lightning car does appear in a few scenes. The director, Shawn Munsinger, not only utilized the stage in this production, but has the cast coming in from the side door and down from the top row of the theatre alongside the audience.

The young cast does an excellent job getting into unfamiliar characters and has figured out the Philly accent down to a tee. Alexa Munsinger, as Marty, made the accent sound flawless.

Mason Saner, as Danny Zuko, is the leader of the T-Birds and brings a natural “I’m cool” vibe to the stage with little effort.

Adkins radiates confidence and doesn’t come across as timid as the transfer student from Australia does in the movie. She portrays a more independent Sandy, not afraid to speak up.

As Betty Rizzo, Kaitlyn Widger does a fantastic job portraying one of the Pink Ladies, who is a little rough around the edges and a little brass. Having been in several shows together, Widger and Jack Murren, as Kenickie, make a great team on stage. Kenickie has more of a rough personality in the musical than in the movie.

And, I must mention middle school student Will Stevenson as a nerdy kid named Eugene Florczyk because he had me chuckling at most of his lines. He did an excellent job with this character.

Hands down, this was a great show with solid performers, talented singers and musicians. Opening on Thursday, May 25, this show will run through Sunday, May 28, with show times at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 1 p.m. on Sunday. If you miss the first weekend, it will return for a second weekend, June 2-4, with showtimes at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.