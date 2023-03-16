The Fremont County Board of Supervisors revisited bids for cameras and other equipment for the county sheriff’s office at its weekly meeting on March 15.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope first approached the board on Feb. 1 about obsolete technology in their department that was causing problems with cameras and the jail doors. He said that they would also have to buy new car cameras because of technology changes that had been made, and that the new cameras will not work with their current server so the server would need to be upgraded as well.

Aistrope had asked supervisors to approve funding for the department, and a bid was originally approved on Feb. 22.

Due to a discrepancy on what equipment was covered in the original bid, the dollar amount that was approved last month was inaccurate. Therefore, Aistrope presented two separate bids to the supervisors for approval this week. One bid included the jail cameras, computers, servers and security control computers for $72,147.05, and a bid for the purchase of car and body cameras and installation was $179,160.90. Supervisors approved the revised bids.

In other business:

• Board members signed three resolutions allowing public hearings, set for April 5, for road vacations. Those vacations included:

A portion of 130th St. in Section 19, Township 70, Range 42

A portion of 260th Ave. in Section 21, Township 69, Range 42

A portion of 320th Ave. in Sections 9 & 16, Township 69, Range 41

• The board also signed additional resolutions to:

Hold a public hearing set for April 5 for a portion of 180th Street to be changed to a Level C road at Sections 14 & 15, Township 69, Range 43.

Put stop signs at the intersection of Waubonsie Avenue at Golf Course Drive in Section 5, Township 70, Range 43 in Scott Township.

Put stop signs at the intersection of Waubonsie Avenue at Wild River Road in Section 5, Township 70, Range 43 in Scott Township.

• At the request of Dan Davis, county engineer, board members signed and approved an IDOT payment voucher in the amount of $731.97 for HGM Associates for engineering services on J-64 per agreement through Feb. 28, for Project #ER-CO36(82) – 58-36.

• Board members approved the annual certification of the cost allocation report from Cost Advisory Services, Inc.

• Board members approved the purchase of a pick up for the Secondary Roads Department at a cost of $65,070.

The next meeting of the Fremont Board of Supervisors will be March 22.