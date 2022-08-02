Reynolds and Dailey host Business Alliance for iJAG program

“That kid. No matter what.”

Chelsie Reynolds, education specialist for iJAG at Sidney High School, introduced the new phrase for the iJAG program at a Business Alliance held in Tabor on July 27. Brenda Dailey, who is starting a new iJAG program at Fremont-Mills High School this fall, joined her for the presentation.

The purpose of the Business Alliance was to bring in community members and business owners to learn more about iJAG and gain an understanding of how they can all work together for the benefit of students.

“Everything is made with the student in mind. Our duty as specialists is to help make connections with students and give them hope,” Reynolds said as she gave an overview of the program. “We work to develop workplace competencies by providing individual career education, increasing academic achievement and providing school-to-work transition.”

Reynolds added that the ultimate goal of iJAG is to identify and enroll the students most in need of the program and engage them with classroom and project-based learning experiences that result in quality careers after graduation.

iJAG offers a venue for students to interact with employers and community-based organizations. The program teaches competencies on six skill sets that include personal skills, leadership skills, communication skills, job attainment skills, job success skills and career development skills.

A four-student panel of iJAG students was present to share their stories and answer questions for the guests. All have had an opportunity to showcase many of the core competencies throughout the year.

“I did a career presentation at the National Development Conference in Texas and it was a great experience,” Sycily Hall said. “It was my favorite part about the year. I met people from all over the United States and gained a lot of experience.”

“I competed in creative decision making and learned so much,” Spencer Baier said. “I liked the conference and the Build my Future events best because I am a hands-on person. I think the connections I made was probably one of the best parts.”

Lilly Kingsolver said she enjoyed the team bonding the most.

“I like that we do things together as a team, we really work together,” she said. “I just don’t see that kind of bonding in other high school courses.”

All three students will be in the iJAG program for their second year this fall, but Brexton Roberts, a 2022 graduate, said that he is already using the employability skills and mock interview skills he learned.

“I work two jobs right now and my hope is to be able to rent my own place by the end of the year,” he said.

Reynolds said to make it all work the program needs skilled professionals, business owners and mentors.

“There are many ways people can help,” she explained. “Employers can interact with students in the classroom and on the job. Businesses can help by hosting business tours, coming into the classroom as speakers, helping with mock interviews or job shadows, providing career assessments and so much more. Community members can also get involved by sharing expertise in their career field, serving on the board of directors, becoming mentors or even helping financially.

“To make it successful, businesses, students and communities must be fully engaged. As all partners are brought in, the important thing is to recognize the return on investment for the students. We hope you can all help in some way.”

However, it isn’t all about what businesses can do for students, Reynolds added.

“iJAG can also help the community and businesses,” she said. “It provides companies with a strong and reliable pipeline of employees.”

She explained that early involvement with students for internships and apprenticeships could help build relationships with potential employees and keep good workers in our communities.

Dailey said that the relationships don’t stop at graduation.

“Chelsie is following her seniors for another year, just like next summer I will be following my graduates for the next year,” she said. “So we continue working on helping them become good, functioning members of society, working and becoming responsible and productive employees. That’s what we want in all of our communities and it’s a group effort.”

Anyone interested in getting involved in iJAG may contact Reynolds at Sidney High School or Dailey at Fremont-Mills High School.