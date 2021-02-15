Reynolds bullish in Davenport stop on COVID-19 recovery: 'Iowa is coming back'

Reynolds used her elimination of COVID-19 restrictions in a fundraising pitch, tweeting: "While radicals on the Left want to shut Iowa down, I am fighting to keep Iowa open!"

Reynolds and Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg stopped at Hotel Blackhawk to talk about downtown Davenport's transformation over the last 20 years and pushing forward placemaking initiatives, like Vision Iowa, to aid the state's recovery from COVID-19.

"Placemaking is about workforce. It is about talent attraction and retention," Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Partnership, told Reynolds of investing in recreation, entertainment, arts and culture, and other community attractions to make Iowa more attractive to new businesses and families, and improve quality of life across the state.

Reynold said she intends to make that a priority next year, and is focused on advancing more pressing workforce development issues this legislative session. That includes investing $450 million of state funds in broadband infrastructure over the next three years, increasing child care assistance and addressing affordable housing needs across the state.