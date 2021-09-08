Reynolds commits $100M more to overcoming housing shortage

“This transformative investment promises to build approximately 36,000 new housing units statewide, with an average contribution per unit of more than $9,000,” she said. “This represents a much-needed down payment on Iowa’s long-term prosperity.”

While Iowa today is in a “strong economic position” after the shock of 2020, Reynolds said, the state needs more “high-quality attainable housing” if it’s to keep up with its employment opportunities. Specifically, Iowa is expected to need another 47,000 homes by 2030 — including 10,586 for Iowans earning $38,450 a year or less.

“We're doing everything we can to expedite that and not only retain but recruit more people to this great state,” Reynolds said. “And these families — many of whom will be attracted to our state by our economic growth, our low cost of living, and safe neighborhoods — they need to be able to live in the communities where they work.”

Iowa might be nationally recognized for its employment opportunities. But, Reynolds warned, “Our housing shortage continues to represent a catch.”

“We've seen a growing mismatch between where the job opportunities are thriving and where people can find affordable places to live,” she said.