Reynolds ‘educating’ lawmakers on her plan for school choice, funding

“We need to understand what we’re voting on before we would consider any action,” he said.

Grassley said he expects House Republicans to announce their school funding plan no later than next week and indicated it will be closer to the 2.5 percent increase Reynolds proposed than the 2.2 percent hike the Senate has offered.

A 2.5 percent increase, along with a $41 million supplemental package to help districts cope with pandemic-related costs, would provide $140 million more for K-12 school in the coming fiscal year.

The combination of educational savings accounts for private school students and an inadequate increase in K-12 funding means Iowa would not keep up with inflation, said Senate Minority Leader Zach Wahls, D-Coralville.

“This is a slap in the face for students and educators and other school employees who have provided this essential service to students and families throughout the pandemic, and now more than ever need real investments in public education,” he said.